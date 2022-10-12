Skip to main content

Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Tennessee Week

The team practiced for two hours outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields, sporting helmets and shorts.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under sunny skies with temperatures hovering in the high-70s Fahrenheit, Alabama football conducted its first practice of the week on Tuesday ahead of the team's road trip to face No. 6 Tennessee.

On Monday, head coach Nick Saban hosted his first press conference of the week ahead of the team's preparations for the Volunteers. In his press conference, Saban outlined the Crimson Tide's next opponent.

"We're gonna play a really good Tennessee team," Saban said. "This game means a lot to a lot of people in Alabama. It's kind of a rivalry game, and it's always been an important game for us. Tennessee's got an outstanding team. They're undefeated. Josh [Heupel] has done a really, really good job. They're probably one of the most explosive offenses if not the most explosive offense in the country. They got really good wide receivers. Four guys have lots of production. They've got two really good running backs, lots of production. The quarterback, [Hendon] Hooker has really done a nice job of executing their offense. He's one of the leading pass efficiency guys in the country as well as has the ability to extend plays and make plays with his feet. He's a very good athlete all the way around and has had an outstanding year. Their defense is one of the top defensive teams, especially in terms of creating negative plays and making people difficult for him to score. Seventeen points a game is really good and one of the tops and the SEC and they're always really solid with their specialists on special team.

"So this is a really, really good team, a real challenge for us. And our priority has to be we got to get right ourselves so that we do a better job of putting ourselves in a position of having a chance to be successful and when we do that, we got to take advantage of it."

101122_MFB_BraswellCh_Practice_RC5864
22
Gallery
22 Images

