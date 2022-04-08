Photos as Alabama Football Gets Ready for Second Spring Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide had one last tuneup before Saturday's second scrimmage of the spring.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With just one day until its second scrimmage of the spring, Alabama football hit the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for a two-hour workout in shells Friday afternoon.

It was practice No. 11 of the spring with Saturday's scrimmage and two practices next week being the final tuneups before the annual A-Day Spring Game on April 16, which is open to the public.

The Saturday scrimmage is not open to the public or the media, but Nick Saban will speak to the media at the conclusion of the scrimmage, and BamaCentral will have you covered.