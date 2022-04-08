Skip to main content

Photos as Alabama Football Gets Ready for Second Spring Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide had one last tuneup before Saturday's second scrimmage of the spring.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With just one day until its second scrimmage of the spring, Alabama football hit the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for a two-hour workout in shells Friday afternoon. 

It was practice No. 11 of the spring with Saturday's scrimmage and two practices next week being the final tuneups before the annual A-Day Spring Game on April 16, which is open to the public. 

The Saturday scrimmage is not open to the public or the media, but Nick Saban will speak to the media at the conclusion of the scrimmage, and BamaCentral will have you covered. 

Photo Gallery: Alabama Football Practice- April 8, 2022

Photos Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

040822_MFB_WilliamsKa_Practice_JH5663
040822_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH5193
Tim Smith
040822_MFB_Team_Practice_JH5746
040822_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH5780
Charles Kelly
040822_MFB_Offense_Practice_JH5160
040822_MFB_HoldenTr_Practice_JH5706
040822_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH5272
Nick Saban
040822_MFB_MoodyJa_Practice_JH5318
040822_MFB_GoldingPe_Practice_JH5603
040822_MFB_BowlesTa_Practice_JH5486
040822_MFB_Defense_Practice_JH5464
040822_MFB_GibbsJa_Practice_JH5559
040822_MFB_BennettJo_Practice_JH5437
040822_MFB_CampbellJi_Practice_JH5458
