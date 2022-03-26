Skip to main content

Photos from Alabama's Fourth Practice of Spring Camp

The Crimson Tide worked outside Thursday for its second full-pad practice this week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama wrapped up its fourth spring practice Friday as the team spent two hours working out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The Crimson Tide worked out in full pads for the second consecutive time this week.

This is Alabama’s first full of practice as the team took off last week for spring break after opening spring camp on March 11. The Crimson Tide will hit the fields again Saturday before taking the next two days off.

Alabama will participate in 15 workouts this spring, culminating with the annual A-Day Game on Saturday, April 16, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are a few photos from Alabama's Friday practice.

032522_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH6651
032522_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH79_1
032522_MFB_DaleDJ_Practice_JH7283
032522_MFB_BurtonJe_Practice_JH6695
032522_MFB_BurtonJe_Practice_JH6749
032522_MFB_CohenJa_Practice_JH6154
032522_MFB_OBrienBi_Practice_JH6395
032522_MFB_MooreMa_Practice_JH5802
032522_MFB_HoldenTr_Practice_JH3496
032522_MFB_FegansTr_Practice_JH6485
032522_MFB_WolfordEr_Practice_JH5989
032522_MFB_RoacahFr_Practice_JH7242
032522_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH6797
032522_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH7489
032522_MFB_McKinstryKo_Practice_JH5958

Alabama practice schedule

  • Friday, March 11
  • Monday, March 21
  • Wednesday, March 23
  • Friday, March 25
  • Saturday, March 26
  • Tuesday, March 29
  • Thursday, March 31
  • Saturday, April 2
  • Monday, April 4
  • Wednesday, April 6
  • Friday, April 8
  • Saturday, April 9
  • Tuesday, April 12
  • Thursday, April 14
  • Saturday, April 16 (A-Day Spring Game)

Earlier Friday, Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale spoke to the media about being added to the team's leadership council. 

“The biggest difference this year is being more outspoken," Dale said. "I’ve always done the right things on and off the field. I think that’s who I am as a person. Being more outspoken and reaching out to guys, not just in my group. I’ve always had the impact on my group, but now I’m trying to touch other guys in different positions and on the other side of the ball.”

Added linebacker Henry To'oTo'o 

“DJ has always been a great leader. He’s a set-example kind of guy. He’s going to go out and work his tail off every single day — give his best effort — so he’s kind of been huge for that d-line group, especially the whole defense. He’s an older guy, everybody looks up to him and he’s gone a great job.”

