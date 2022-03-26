Photos from Alabama's Fourth Practice of Spring Camp

The Crimson Tide worked outside Thursday for its second full-pad practice this week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama wrapped up its fourth spring practice Friday as the team spent two hours working out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The Crimson Tide worked out in full pads for the second consecutive time this week.

This is Alabama’s first full of practice as the team took off last week for spring break after opening spring camp on March 11. The Crimson Tide will hit the fields again Saturday before taking the next two days off.

Alabama will participate in 15 workouts this spring, culminating with the annual A-Day Game on Saturday, April 16, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are a few photos from Alabama's Friday practice.

Alabama practice schedule

Friday, March 11

Monday, March 21

Wednesday, March 23

Friday, March 25

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29

Thursday, March 31

Saturday, April 2

Monday, April 4

Wednesday, April 6

Friday, April 8

Saturday, April 9

Tuesday, April 12

Thursday, April 14

Saturday, April 16 (A-Day Spring Game)

In case you missed it

Earlier Friday, Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale spoke to the media about being added to the team's leadership council.

“The biggest difference this year is being more outspoken," Dale said. "I’ve always done the right things on and off the field. I think that’s who I am as a person. Being more outspoken and reaching out to guys, not just in my group. I’ve always had the impact on my group, but now I’m trying to touch other guys in different positions and on the other side of the ball.”

Added linebacker Henry To'oTo'o

“DJ has always been a great leader. He’s a set-example kind of guy. He’s going to go out and work his tail off every single day — give his best effort — so he’s kind of been huge for that d-line group, especially the whole defense. He’s an older guy, everybody looks up to him and he’s gone a great job.”

