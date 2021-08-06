Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts First Practice of Fall Camp

On-the-field preparations for the 2021 football season officially began on Friday at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around the mid 80s, Alabama football conducted its first practice of fall camp to kick off preparations for the 2021 season.

The Crimson Tide hosted practice outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields and wore helmets and shorts while conducting light drills to begin the fall practice season.

On offense, quarterback Bryce Young took snaps as the primary quarterback, with Paul Tyson playing as second. Jalen Milroe, Braxton Barker and Stone Hollenbach also took snaps.

Notably in the offensive backfield behind expected starter Brian Robinson Jr. was Trey Sanders, who moving really well. Sanders suffered injuries in a car accident last fall and was limited through Alabama's spring practices. Roydell Williams also took a number of snaps as well as Jase McClelland. Camar Wheaton and Jonathan Bennett took the least number of snaps in the 10-minute window allowed by the media to view the practice.

For wide receivers, it was as expected with John Metchie III and Slade Bolden seemingly working in the top and second spots alongside Javon Baker. Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams was already catching passes and working well with the rest of the group, but practiced with the second group.

On the offensive line, Chris Owens was lined up as first center with Evan Neal at left tackle and Javion Cohen at left guard. Lined up at right tackle was Emil Ekiyor Jr., while Damieon George and Tommy Brown traded snaps at left guard.

J.C. Latham was also in attendance, but did not see action during the 10-minute media period aside from sled drills. Offensive line coach Doug Marrone provided a lot of instruction to the younger offensive lineman on the roster, not giving him time to perform in the drills before the whistle blew.

On defense, redshirt-senior LaBryan Ray was not present on the defensive line during the viewing period. With the defensive linemen working in pairs during drills, the first pairing was Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis and Justin Eboigbe. D.J. Dale and Tim Smith made up the second pairing, followed by Jamil Burroughs and Stephon Wynn Jr. Byron Young and Tim Keenan were paired together as well as Marian Latham and Monkell Goodwine.

Anquin Barnes Jr and Keelan Cox along with Damon Payne Jr. and Chase Quigley made the final two pairs.

On the outside linebackers, Christopher Allen led the group followed by Will Anderson Jr.. Chris Braswell, Keanu Koht, King Mwikuta, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders and Dallas Turner all participated in drills as well.

The loaded linebacker corps practiced with Christian Harris at the lead followed by Shane Lee at inside linebacker as well as Jaylen Moody. Tennessee transfer Henry To'oTo'o lined up with the second string alongside Kendrick Blackshire, Deontae Lawson, Ian Jackson, Demouy Kennedy and Jackson Bratton.

Among the players at Friday's practice were two transfers who donned the crimson and white practice gear for the first time, linebacker To'oTo'o and wide receiver Williams.

To'oTo'o joins Alabama after two years playing linebacker at Tennessee. While with the Volunteers, To'oTo'o was the team's leading tackler in his sophomore season and finished second in the team in tackles his freshman season.

At SEC Media Days, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban spoke highly of To'oTo'o and outlined the characteristics and skills that he expects him to bring with him to Alabama.

"We thought Henry was one of the best players, defensive players in our conference, in watching him play at Tennessee, and we had recruited him in high school," Saban said. "We thought he was an outstanding player in high school. We're talking about a fine young man who's very intelligent, very instinctive player, very conscientious. He wants to know everything about not only what he does, but everybody on the defense. He's got really good leadership qualities."

On the offensive side of the football, Williams also participated in his first practice as a member of Alabama football. Williams transferred to the Crimson Tide after playing his first two seasons at Ohio State. In 2020, he was responsible for nine receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

While John Metchie III is slated to be Alabama's top receiver this season, Williams adds an element of speed to the Crimson Tide's receiver corps.

"I think [Williams] is a really great addition to our offense," Metchie said at SEC Media Days. "I think he's going to add a lot of speed to our offense, and I think he's going to help make us more dynamic."

Friday's practice session was the first of 25 practices scheduled for Alabama's fall camp. The Crimson Tide will host its second practice on Saturday before hosting its annual media day on Sunday morning.

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice - August 6, 2021 8 Gallery 8 Images

This story will be updated with photos and video from Friday's practice.