Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts Next-to-Last Practice of Spring Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under warm, sunny skies and a temperature hanging around the low 80s, Alabama football conducted its next-to-last practice of the spring season on Tuesday afternoon. The practice was roughly two hours long and consisted of full pads and helmets.

The Crimson Tide still has one more practice on Thursday before this weekend's A-Day Game signals the end of spring practices for the program.

Alabama's offense is slated to look much different this season due to the departures of many key players on the team. Along with quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and three of the team's top offensive linemen in Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown are all leaving for the NFL.

Throw new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien into the mix, and the team is expected to not only look different but also perform much differently than it has over the last several seasons.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden said that fans should expect a different offense at this Saturday's A-Day Game.

“You know it is a different offensive coordinator, so there is going to be a little mix and differences in between the offenses, but it is basically the same concept, and I think we’re going to approach it the same way we did last year and that is being a successful offense, executing and I think as an offense we’re all really excited to look forward and see how we do in the spring game," Bolden said. "Because it is our first real-game scenario other than scrimmages, but especially with fans, it is going to be different, so we are excited to see how we do.”

