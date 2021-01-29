All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Practice Report: Najee Harris Withdraws from 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

Harris is still dealing with an injury suffered during the CFP title game
MOBILE, Ala. — Four Alabama football players participated in Thursday's final practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in preparation for Saturday's 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.

With crystal-clear skies and a temperature hovering around the mid-70s, quarterback Mac Jones, long snapper Thomas Fletcher and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown all participated in the Thursday afternoon practice for the American team.

However, Najee Harris was absent from his practice with the National team earlier in the day. Harris is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered early in the College Football Playoff National Championship, and was forced to withdraw from the Senior Bowl after undergoing treatment earlier in the day on Thursday.

For the players that participated, all performed well. Jones continued the momentum that he had built up on Wednesday, showing great poise and solid accuracy.

Jones was even able to take advantage of an opportunity and display his mobility:

For Fletcher, the Crimson Tide long snapper was perfect during special teams scrimmages, never missing a snap and performed well on both punt and field goal tries.

Leatherwood and Brown continued their solid effort on Thursday as well, with Leatherwood playing left tackled and Brown practicing at both the left and right guard position. Leatherwood showed the same consistency as he usually does, making holes on running plays and maintaining the pocket on passes.

Brown has possibly shown the most improvement this week. Heading into practices, Brown quite possibly had the most to lose should his week not go well. However, he has shown great skill at the guard position on both sides and proved on Thursday with some solid blocks during drills that he belongs higher up on the draft board in regards to guard prospects.

Both the National and American teams will take Friday off before returning to Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday for Senior Bowl (1:30 p.m. CT, NFL Network).

National Team Day 3 Highlight Reel

Footage Courtesy of the Reese's Senior Bowl

American Team Day 3 Highlight Reel

Footage Courtesy of the Reese's Senior Bowl

Najee Harris, 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Practice, January 27, 2021
