Kobe Prentice Has a Strong Showing in His Debut for Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Before taking the field against Utah State, the word used to describe Kobe Prentice was "fast." The true freshman from Calera proceeded to show why against the Aggies, putting his speed, quickness and agility on display in his Crimson Tide debut.

Prentice's first drive started modestly with a screen pass where he squeezed out five yards, then gave three back when his next screen play ended behind the line of scrimmage. It was the second drive, however, where his skills were on display, accounting for two receptions and 44 yards en route to a touchdown.

Fellow wide receiver Jermaine Burton may have sealed the deal for Alabama's first touchdown of the season, but it was Prentice who was the catalyst of the offense, first with a 17-yard catch up the seam, then with a 25-yard catch down the sideline.

"I think Kobe is a great player," Burton said about Prentice. "At the end of the day, everybody has to get better because no one is a perfect player, but [Prentice] works hard, and it's crazy, but I feel like he has a bright future ahead of him."

Prentice had a strong first quarter, leading all players with five receptions for 60 yards. Overall, Prentice finished the game with five catches, tied with Traeshon Holden for the game-high, and trailing only Holden with 60 receiving yards.

"I think he's been extremely dynamic and versatile," quarterback Bryce Young said of Prentice's performance. "I was happy to see him have success and be able to get on the field."

Young applauded Prentice's work ethic in the time leading up to the game, noting his eagerness to learn and his ability to take coaching. As a true freshman, Young recognizes he still has a lot to learn, but there is a lot to look forward to with Prentice.

It was clear that part of the offensive game plan was to maximize Prentice's speed and playmaking, using him in screens and jet sweeps. One of those plays, where Prentice dropped his only target, had a strong chance of resulting in a touchdown because of the open field in front of him.

Regardless, Prentice continues to take advantage of opportunities that started with JoJo Earle's injury.

"Kobe's done a really good job - he did a great job in the game," Nick Saban said of Prentice's performance. "He's got an opportunity because JoJo got hurt a few weeks ago, and he's taken advantage of it.

Prentice wasn't the only true freshman on offense to make the state sheet. Isaiah Bond and Kendrick Law had nearly identical stat lines, with Bond catching two passes for 23 yards, and Law caught another two for 22 yards, including one where he held on despite the defender's best efforts to split him in two.

Jamarion Miller received time at running back, finishing with 32 yards on seven carries, highlighted by a 23-yard run. Ty Simpson also filled in at quarterback, going 1-for-2 for 10 yards.

Saban said that the goal was to get the younger guys some experience, and he did that, but Prentice is leading the charge from the front, and he had good debut performance to prove it.

