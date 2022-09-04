Alabama vs. Utah State Notebook: Big Night for First-Year Crimson Tide Starters



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a big moment for several Alabama players in the opener with some getting their first career college start as well as a few with their first start with Alabama.

On offense, Trayshon Holden, Ja’Corey Brooks and Kobe Prentice got the nod at wide receiver. Holden, a junior, played sparingly last season, Brooks saw action in all 15 games last season, and Prentice is a true freshman.

First-time starters for Alabama are running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech transfer) and wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia transfer) and left tackle Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt transfer).

JC Latham, right guard, played significantly last season, but earned his first start Saturday. Robbie Ouzts took over at tight end for an injured Cameron Latu.

On defense, cornerback Terrion Arnold won the job and Jaylen Moody was first-team at linebacker.

Quit asking

Speaking of starters, head coach Nick Saban didn’t appreciate post-game questions from the media concerning which players started and which ones didn’t.

Saban was asked about Arnold, who started at cornerback, but was replaced by Khyree Jackson after a series.

“I told ya’ll there was going to be competition at cornerback, what made you think I ever said he wouldn’t play in the game,” Saban said. “We want to see who the best cornerbacks are so we played them.”

The next question was on Emil Ekiyor, who was listed as the starter, but didn’t enter the game until later.

“Ya’ll need to get off the depth chart,” Saban said, adding that Ekiyor didn’t start because he missed five days of practice. “This is my biggest issue and this may be the last time you ever get (a depth chart). Ya’ll may have seen the last one.”

New celebration

Alabama receivers know how to have fun. A touchdown catch is always followed by a celebratory dance or gesture. A couple of years ago it was the air guitar and last year John Metchie started the crane kick move from the movie “Karate Kid.” After four touchdown catches from Tide receivers, two from Traeshon Holden and two from Jermaine Burton, the Tide receivers celebrated with a few hand slaps and mimicking catching a pass.

Tribute to Crimson Tide greats

Former Alabama football player Kerry Goode and former Alabama baseball player J.C. Ranelli were recognized as the Bryant Alumni Award winners during halftime. The award is given to Alabama athletes for their accomplishments and service to their community after leaving UA.

Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87 had had 1,572 career rushing yards and was SEC Freshman of the Year. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and later started the Goode Foundation to support research for those with ALS, and award scholarships to children and grandchildren of ALS patients.

Ranelli played baseball at Alabama from 1966-69 and was selected to the All-SEC team in 1968 and 1969 as well as help the Crimson Tide to the 1968 SEC championship. Ranelli spent 45 years in the health-care business and served on several community service boards.

Tide-Bits

It was 83 degrees at kickoff. … Announced attendance was 98,321. … Game captains were Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Henry To’oTo’o. … Game officials were Lee Hedrick, John Short, Ryan Hagan, Chris Snuggs, Scotty Melancon, Michael Williams, Brett Toney and Mike Block.

