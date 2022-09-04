New Receivers, No Problem for Alabama Football in Season Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — What would Alabama's receiving corps look like without its three leading receivers from a year ago? That question was quickly answered in the Crimson Tide's season opening 55-0 win over Utah State.

No Jameson Williams or John Metchie III, no problem for Bryce Young. Jermaine Burton and Traeshon Holden appeared to effortlessly slip into the large shoes left behind from two NFL early-round talents.

Both Burton and Holden were listed as starting wide receivers when the depth chart was released Monday, and the duo scored two receiving touchdowns each. For Holden, it doubled his career total touchdowns number, and he finished as Alabama's leading receiver with five catches for 70 yards.

In his first game back since the ACL injury, running back Jase McClellan also had two touchdown receptions. Young said it was great to see such a balance of receivers and touchdown receptions.

"Getting a few different targets in the end zone was really, really cool," Young said. "Just the role that everyone played. Even when it's stuff that's away from the ball. Even if the ball doesn’t end up in your hands, everyone plays a role in the offense. All the receivers pitched in. They all did a good job in the run game, in the pass game, with everything. So I’m super happy. I was excited for the first time with this new group on the field."

And to say it's a new group for the Alabama starting quarterback would be an understatement. Between the NFL and the transfer portal, Alabama lost five of its six top pass catchers from last season and 70.8% of its receptions, 72.4% of its receiving yards and 64.6% of its receiving touchdowns.

Saturday night against Utah State, 11 different players caught a pass. Six players had their first receptions in a Crimson Tide uniform including three transfers (Burton, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Miles Kitselman) and three true freshmen (Kobe Prentice, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law.) Prentice was one of Young's favorite targets early and had five catches for 60 yards in the first quarter alone.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was also pleased with Young and the offense's ability to distribute the ball to multiple players. However, it wasn't necessarily the game plan, and it's not as easy as just feeding the hot hand.

"[Bryce] reads the defense, and then throws it to the guy based on what the defense does," Saban said. "So that's how the ball gets distributed. And we'd like for everybody to have production. I think that's a good thing.

"I’m happy that everybody got opportunities. So from that standpoint, I'm very pleased and happy."

Burton won a national title at Georgia last season, but only finished with 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns with the Bulldogs in 15 games. Through one game with Alabama, he already has two touchdown catches and led the team with nine targets Saturday night. In the postgame, Burton called his first game in a Crimson Tide uniform a "blessing."

"When I got in this offense, my goal and mindset was to work," Burton said. "They’ve seen a skillset in me. They just want to utilize me, and it’s great.

"I’m just happy to be in this program. I mean I love the players. I love this team. There’s no other team I’d rather do this with. I kind of build that mindset around myself because I love it. I love the way this team works. And to be able to contribute to this offense or this team in any way, it’s amazing to me."

After not recording a catch his freshman year, Holden had his breakout game against Mississippi State last season with three receptions for 70 yards, including his first career touchdown. Despite only having 239 yards last year, Holden was Alabama's top returning receiver. He showed Saturday that he's ready for an even bigger role in 2022.

"How things have turned out, he’s had to wait his turn, but he’s been working really, really hard, and he’s a really smart guy, really good player," Young said. "He’s developed a lot. So it definitely wasn’t something that surprised me. I definitely knew he'd be ready. He prepares like a professional. I'm excited to keep building with him and the rest of the offense."

As always, Young and the offense see room for improvement heading into Texas week, but the blowout win gave several receivers valuable experience early in the season.

"There’s still stuff we gotta improve on, gotta work on," Young said. "So as we watch the film, we’ll evaluate it and keep going from there."

This story will be updated with video.