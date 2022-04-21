Projecting Alabama's Depth Chart Following Spring Camp

Alabama wrapped up its spring camp over the weekend, and it will be roughly four months until we see the Crimson Tide suit up on the field again. To help pass the time, here’s a projection of how Alabama could line up on offense this season.

Quarterback Alabama Athletics

Bryce Young (Jr.)

Jalen Milroe (R-Fr.)

Ty Simpson (Fr.)

Outlook: With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner returning, there isn’t much drama behind center. The real question at quarterback is how Alabama will set up when Bryce Young leaves for the NFL next offseason. Both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson looked impressive this spring. With a year in the system under his belt, Milroe is in line to take on the No. 2 role this season. Look for Alabama to give him extended reps early in the season to expedite his progression.

Running back Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs (Jr.)

Trey Sanders (R-Jr.) or Jase McClellan (Jr.)

Roydell Williams (Jr.)

Jamarion Miller (Fr.)

Emmanuel Henderson (Fr.)

Outlook: Jahmyr Gibbs gets the top spot here following his MVP performance during the A-Day game. However, unlike in recent years, Alabama doesn't seem likely to have a bell-cow back this season. Gibbs averaged roughly 13 carries per game during his two seasons at Georgia Tech. He’ll likely get the same workload at Alabama this season as he shares carries with Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams.

We’ll find out more about Alabama’s running back rotation this fall when McClellan and Williams fully recover from last year’s season-ending injuries. At the moment, a healthy Sanders gets the No. 2 spot in our projection.

Tight end Alabama Athletics

Cameron Latu (R-Sr.)

Robbie Ouzts (So.)

Amari NiBlack (Fr.)

Elijah Brown (Fr.) or Danny Lewis Jr. (Fr.)

Outlook: Alabama’s shallowest unit on offense showed a bit of potential this spring with the emergence of Robbie Ouzts, who Nick Saban called one of the team’s most improved players following the A-Day game.

“I think his confidence is a lot better,” Saban said. “I think he’s playing a little faster. And we need depth at that position, so we need to continue to find guys that can develop and help us at that position.”

Alabama returns Cameron Latu, whose eight receiving touchdowns last season are the most in one campaign by a Crimson Tide tight end. Incoming freshman Amari NiBlack also adds another pass-catching threat to the unit.

Wide receiver Z Alabama Athletics

Ja'Corey Brooks (So.)

Traeshon Holden (Jr.)

Thaiu Jones-Bell (Jr.)

Shazz Preston (Fr.)

Wide receiver X Alabama Athletics

Jermaine Burton (Jr.)

Christian Leary (So.)

Aaron Anderson (Fr.)

Kobe Prentice (Fr.)

Wide receiver H Alabama Athletics

JoJo Earle (So.)

Kendrick Law (Fr.)

Isaiah Bond (Fr.)

Outlook: Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton emerged as Alabama’s top target this spring and is all but a lock to take up one of the three starting receiver spots. While sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks sat out camp with an injury, he’s also a favorite to move into a starting role this fall. Things get a little more interesting when it comes to the final first-team opening in the unit.

At the moment, JoJo Earle appears to be first in line at the slot receiver position. However, that could change if Alabama is able to reel in Louisville transfer receiver Tyler Harrell, who was in attendance during the A-Day game. Christian Leary also has some momentum after recording five receptions for 106 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown on A-Day.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, Traeshon Holden is Alabama’s biggest receiver and has far more physicality than any of the other options in the unit. Freshmen Kendrick Law and Aaron Anderson are also worth keeping an eye on after making strong first impressions this spring.

Left tackle Photo | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tyler Steen (Graduate)

Kendall Randolph (Graduate) or Amari Kight (R-Jr.)

Elijah Pritchett (Fr.)

Left guard Alabama Athletics

Javion Cohen (Jr.)

Terrence Ferguson II (R-Fr.)

Dayne Shor (Fr.)

Center Alabama Athletics

Seth McLaughlin (R-So.) or Darrian Dalcourt (Sr.)

James Brockermyer (R-Fr.)

Right guard Alabama Athletics

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (R-Sr.)

Damieon George Jr. (Jr.)

Tanner Bowles (R-Jr.)

Right tackle Alabama Athletics

J.C. Latham (So.)

Tyler Booker (Fr.)

Tommy Brockermeyer (R-Fr.)

Outlook: Alabama’s offensive line struggled this spring, but help is on the way. Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen appears poised to take on the left tackle role, while right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and center Darrian Dalcourt will return from injuries this fall. J.C. Latham also showed a bit of promise during camp and should continue to improve at the right tackle position. Heading into the fall, the biggest question mark appears to be at center where Dalcourt and Seth McLaughlin are set to battle it out for the starting spot. At the moment, that race is too close to call.

Defensive end Alabama Athletics

Justin Eboigbe (Sr.)

Braylen Ingraham (R-Jr.)

Damon Payne (R-Fr.) or Monkell Goodwine (R-Fr.)

Khurtiss Perry (Fr.)

Defensive tackle Alabama Athletics

D.J. Dale (Sr.)

Tim Smith (Jr.)

Jamil Burroughs (Jr.)

Tim Keenan III (R-Fr.)

Jaheim Oatis (Fr.)

Defensive end Alabama Athletics

Byron Young (Sr.)

Jah-Marien Latham (R-So.)

Anquin Barnes (R-Fr.)

Isaiah Hastings (Fr.)

Outlook: Alabama returns three seniors with starting experience on the defensive line in D.J. Dale, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe. It’s likely all three will be listed as starters when the Crimson Tide releases its depth chart this fall. However, it’s not that simple.

Tim Smith and Jamil Burroughs offer an inside pass-rushing threat that Dale has yet to develop, making them both viable third-down options moving forward. Along with lining up at defensive tackle, Smith could also serve as a backup at one of the defensive end positions. After losing 46 pounds since joining Alabama in January, it will also be interesting to see how freshman Jaheim Oatis continues to progress this offseason.

Jack linebacker Alabama Athletics

Will Anderson Jr. (Jr.)

Chris Braswell (Jr.)

Keanu Koht (R-Fr.)

Mike linebacker Alabama Athletics

Henry To’oTo’o (Sr.)

Kendrick Blackshire (So.)

Jihaad Campbell (Fr.)

Will linebacker Alabama Athletics

Jaylen Moody (R-Sr.)

Deontae Lawson (R-Fr.)

Ian Jackson (R-Fr.)

Shawn Murphy (Fr.)

Sam linebacker Alabama Athletics

Dallas Turner (So.)

Demouy Kennedy (Jr.)

Quandarrius Robinson (R-So.)

Jeremiah Alexander (Fr.)

Outlook: The spotlight this fall will be on the Will linebacker position as Jaylen Moody and Deontae Lawson continue to battle it out for the spot alongside Henry To’oTo’o in the heart of the defense. Both candidates looked solid on A-Day. Moody led all defenders with nine stops while also recording a sack during the scrimmage. Lawson had six tackles and a pass breakup and provided a quarterback hurry which led to an interception.

Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner are locks to retain their starting spots at the Jack and Sam linebacker positions. Fellow five-star edge rusher Chris Braswell should also get plenty of playing time as Alabama has a package that features him, Anderson and Turner on the field at the same time.

While To’oTo’o will retain his role at Mike linebacker, it will be worth keeping an eye on sophomore Kendrick Blackshire and freshman Jihaad Campbell, who both bring plenty of talent and athleticism to the table.

Cornerback Alabama Athletics

Kool-Aid McKinstry (So.)

Terrion Arnold (R-Fr.)

Tre’Quan Fegans (Fr.)

Cornerback Alabama Athletics

Khyree Jackson (Sr.) or Eli Ricks (Jr.)

Jahquez Robinson (Jr.)

Earl Little Jr. (Fr.)

Star Alabama Athletics

Brian Branch (Jr.)

Malachi Moore (Jr.)

Jake Pope (Fr.)

Safety Alabama Athletics

Jordan Battle (Sr.)

Kristian Story (R-So.)

Kaine Williams (R-Fr.)

Safety Alabama Athletics

Outlook: After Eli Ricks transferred to Alabama from LSU in December, most figured the five-star cornerback would have no trouble locking down a starting role. However, it was Khyree Jackson who handled first-team duty across from Kool-Aid McKinstry this spring. Following the A-Day game, Saban said all three defensive backs are still competing for a starting role this fall.

It’s worth noting that Ricks is coming off a season-ending injury and is still learning Alabama’s defense. Still, Jackson is holding his own in the competition as evidenced by his five tackles and two pass breakups during the A-Day game.

The other battle in the secondary comes at the Star position where Brian Branch and Malachi Moore are vying for the first-team role. Branch was one of Alabama’s top performers this spring and enters fall as the favorite. Even if Moore loses out, he figures to hold the Money role out of the dime formation.

Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams are set to retain their starting spots at safety. Kristian Story also showed plenty of promise during camp and could be a breakout candidate this season.