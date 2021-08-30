Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Crimson Tide.

Alabama head coach made the announcement on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference.

"Q Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team," Saban said during his opening statement. "He'll get evaluation and also go through the protocols that we have for any alcohol- or drug-related issue."

According to public records from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Robinson was arrested for his DUI early Sunday morning. His bond was set at $1,000.

The accident occurred late Saturday night at the corner of Prince Avenue and Hargrove Road which is about two miles away from the University of Alabama campus. According to police, there were three cars involved in the accident, but so far no injuries have been reported.

The incident happened just as the Crimson Tide officially enters game week in Tuscaloosa. No. 1 Alabama is now just six days away from taking the field as the defending national champion against No. 14 Miami in Atlanta. Nick Saban is set to speak to the media on Monday.

Robinson serves as backup outside linebacker for Alabama and hails from Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham. Last season, he did not see any playing time for the Crimson Tide. He is listed as a sophomore on the official roster, but is technically a redshirt freshman since he did not play last season.

Out of high school, Robinson was an unanimous top-80 prospect in the country and one of the top overall recruits from the state of Alabama in the class of 2020. He chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

Robinson was expected to contribute to the depth of a talented outside linebackers group that includes breakout star sophomore Will Anderson Jr., senior Christopher Allen and sophomore Drew Sanders.