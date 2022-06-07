Reflecting on Alabama Baseball's 2022 Season

It might not have ended how fans wanted it to, but the 2022 Crimson Tide team still showed improvement under head coach Brad Bohannon.

Looking back on the 2022 season, Alabama baseball is a team that's difficult to judge.

The Crimson Tide no doubt improved significantly in several key areas, showing incremental growth once again under head coach Brad Bohannon. Ironically, if you were to look at Alabama's season purely from a record standpoint, it'd be easy to see why most don't see the progress.

To close out 2022, Alabama baseball finished with an overall record of 31-27, with a 12-17 record in SEC play. The overall win-loss ratio is just one victory shy of last year's 32-26 finish, with the conference record mirroring 2021 with an identical 12 wins and 17 losses.

It's no secret that the Crimson Tide wasn't able to repeat last year's success with an NCAA Regional appearance despite an oddly similar record. However, Alabama had far too many dark spots on its resume to advance past its deep run at the SEC Tournament.

So what happened? Well, it takes a deeper dive to understand.