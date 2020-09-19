Report: Alabama DB Ronald Williams Jr. Out With Broken Arm

The University of Alabama’s secondary has taken a huge early season hit.

JUCO transfer defensive back Ronald Williams Jr. has had surgery on a broken arm according to BamaInsider.

Last season, Williams was a standout at Hutchinson Community College where he recorded 31 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games.

He was apart of the Crimson Tide’s 2020 signing class and joined the team in January.

“He’s doing well,” Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “He’s in his playbook more than ever now. He’s going to play a big part in our defense and we expect big things. He’s doing well right now.”

This story will be updated.