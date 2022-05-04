Report: Bryce Young Working Out With Alabama Transfer Target Jordan Addison

The Heisman Trophy winner and the Biletnikoff winner have been working out in Southern California this offseason.

Bryce Young might be helping Alabama add yet another top wide receiver in the transfer portal. According to a report from The Athletic, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been working out with Pittsburgh wide receiver transfer Jordan Addison in Southern California.

Addison, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday. Last season, he recorded 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns over 14 games. He also added 56 yards and a score on seven carries and averaged 15.42 yards on 12 punt returns.

Several outlets have projected Addison to transfer to Southern California. However, Alabama is viewed as a possible destination if the star receiver does not commit to the Trojans.

If Addison did choose the Crimson Tide, it would pair college football’s top returning receiver with its top returning quarterback. The Biletnikoff winner would also be joining a revamped Alabama receiving corps that brought in two transfers in Georiga’s Jermaine Burton and Louisville’s Tyler Harell.

Burton led all Georgia wideouts with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions. Harrell averaged a team-high 29.06 yards per reception while recording 18 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns.

Alabama lost its three top receivers this offseason in Jameson Williams John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. Additionally, the Crimson Tide saw Javon Baker transfer to Kentucky and Agiye Hall place his name in the transfer portal.

Alabama will also be without two other top pass catchers from last season in graduated running back Brian Robinson Jr. as well as tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who is transferring to Texas.

In total, Alabama is losing a combined 280 receptions for 3,847 yards and 32 touchdowns from last year’s offense.

In addition to Burton and Harrell, Alabama signed five freshmen receivers including SI99 members Kendrick Law (No. 33 overall), and Shazz Preston (No. 56 overall) as well as fellow four-star prospects Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond and Kobe Prentice.