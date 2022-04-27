Report Card: Evaluating Alabama Baseball Heading into the Final Stretch

With just four weekends to play in the regular season, here's how the Crimson Tide stacks up compared to the rest of the conference.

While it hasn't exactly been the smoothest of sailings for Alabama baseball so far this season, it's hard to argue with the results that this team has produced when comparing it to other recent seasons.

With 42 games under its belt and 13 left to play, the Crimson Tide is entering the home stretch with a 25-17 overall record. While a 9-9 record in the Southeastern Conference record isn't exactly where Alabama fans would like to see it, there's no doubt that given the quality of opponents that the Crimson Tide has faced so far, most would gladly accept that record given the circumstances.

As of April 27, Alabama is ranked fourth in the SEC West Division, but is just one game shy of second-place teams LSU and Texas A&M and three games behind first-place Arkansas. With 12 SEC games left to play, there's plenty of opportunities for the Crimson Tide to increase its standing. But in a tough conference, there's always opportunities for things to get worse as well.

In terms of improvement, head coach Brad Bohannon has formed a team that has shown a lot of improvement over prior seasons. Of Alabama's nine SEC losses, three were by one run and six were by three runs or less. That alone is a stat worth recognition given the Crimson Tide's struggles against SEC opponents in recent memory.

Pitching has shown dramatic improvement over last season. Fielding is resolute. Hitting and run-production have been what Alabama has been missing most this season, but even those haven't shown much of a drop off compared to last year. All-in-all, the Crimson Tide is in a decent place heading into the final portion of the season. That being said, there are still some grades to be distributed.

Here is Alabama baseball's report card with just four weekends of the regular season left to play: