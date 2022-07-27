Skip to main content

Report: Former Alabama Coach Gene Stallings had Third Stroke

Head coach of the 1992 national champions suffered stroke while dealing with COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

According to a report, former Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Gene Stallings is recovering from a third stroke he suffered a few weeks ago while dealing COVID-19.

Stallings told WVTM 13's Rick Karle that he wasn't sure whether the virus is to blame, but that he's already feeling better. 

“I have no paralysis," Stallings said. “In fact, I boarded a plane and flew to Alabama for a board meeting.”

“I’ll be fine. Tell your followers I sure do appreciate them.”

Stallings is 87.

The legendary coach led the Crimson Tide through the magical 1992 season, when Alabama ran the table, won the SEC Championship Game in dramatic fashion, and crushed No. 1 Miami in the Sugar Bowl, 34-13, to win the national title.

Alabama outscored its opponents 366-122, prompting defensive coordinator Bill Oliver to say: “I wish Coach Bryant were here to see this defense play.”

When Alabama went an impressive 11-1 and No. 5 final ranking the year before, it was the program's best finish since Stallings' mentor Paul W. "Bear" Bryant was still the Crimson Tide's head coach.

With Stallings at the helm, Alabama enjoyed a 28-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide went 13-0 after being ranked No. 9 in the preseason Associated Press Poll. In addition to 1991, the 1994 team also finished No. 5.

When he was hired, Stallings mentioned winning 70 games as a goal, and the players had a chance to give it to him his final season in 1996. Although it didn’t happen in the SEC Championship Game (Florida again, 45-30), they came through at the Outback Bowl against Michigan, 17-14.

“It was real emotional,” Stallings said after the coaching staff presented him with the game ball. “I can’t think of a more fitting game.”

