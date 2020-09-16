SI.com
Bama Central
Report: NCAA Set to Announce Start Date of 2020-2021 College Basketball Season

Tyler Martin

The 2020-2021 men’s college basketball season will start on Nov. 25 per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. 

For the University of Alabama, its' season-opener was slated to be against Jacksonville State on Nov. 10 inside Coleman Coliseum, and it remains to be seen if that matchup will remain the opener for now. 

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and his squad were also set to take part in the 2020 Maui Invitational on Nov. 23-25, but Rothstein has reported that the event will more than likely take place in Asheville, N.C. as of now. Those dates will have to change, too.

Other non-conference home opponents for Alabama include Furman, UNC-Asheville, Vermont, and Houston. That contest with the Cougars is currently scheduled for Dec. 19. 

On Dec. 12, the Crimson Tide was scheduled to play Clemson in a neutral-site game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. 

An official schedule announcement from the school and men's basketball program could be coming in the next few weeks as a new schedule begins to formalize with the NCAA's eminent announcement of a Nov. 25 start.    

This story will be updated. 

