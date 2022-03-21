Skip to main content

Scenes from Alabama Football Practice as Crimson Tide Returns From Spring Break

Fresh off spring break, the Crimson Tide got back to work with its second spring practice on Monday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a nine day break for the Alabama football team. 

Somehow, it seemed longer. 

“Spring break was great," junior quarterback Bryce Young said on Monday afternoon. "I went back home, back to California. The people I work with, that I’ve been throwing with for a while are back there, so I got to get some work in with them, some other guys I used to train with. 

"It was good to recharge for a week, and now, we’re back to work.”

Alabama held the second of 14 spring workouts, on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. Conditions were ideal, partly cloudy with the temperature in the mid-70s. 

The Crimson Tide worked on the outdoor fields for two hours in spider pads.

All practices are closed to reporters this spring, with videos and photos being occasionally released by the Alabama Athletics Department. Young and  junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were the first players made available to reporters. 

"“There’s a lot of new guys, a lot of new pieces," Young said. "But when you go to a school like this, that’s what you expect."

“All the young guys have really been doing a good job," Anderson Jr. said. "Chris (Braswell), he has been doing a very good job, learning the plays and stepping up and taking that next step and he’s been doing a phenomenal job.”

The A-Day scrimmage, which is scheduled for April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.

The following photos are from Alabama's first spring practice, held before spring break:

Alabama Spring Practice

031122_MFB_AndersonWiJr_Practice_RC0428
031122_MFB_AlexanderJe_Practice_RC0559
031122_MFB_AndersonAa_Practice_RC0332
Jeremiah Alexander
Jacoby Boykins
Will Anderson Jr.
031122_MFB_BulockJK_Practice_RC0389
Strength coach Ballou
Jermaine Burton
Pete Golding
JoJo Earle
Coach Gillespie
Traeshon Holden
Coach Hutzler
Khyree Jackson
Thaiu Jones-Bell
031122_MFB_KellyCh_Practice_RC0192
Tim Keenan and Damon Payne Jr.
Demouy Kennedy
Quandarrius Robinson
Quandarrius Robinson
Nick Saban
Nick Saban
Nick Saban
Tim Smith
Sal Sunseri and Pete Golding
Bryce Young
Coach Wolford
Bryce Young

