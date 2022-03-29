Scenes From Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 6

The Crimson Tide worked outside for two hours in full pads as it starts to gear up toward the first spring scrimmage.

The University of Alabama football team returned to the practice field Tuesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide wore full pads for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The session was the sixth of 14 spring practices for the Tide, leading up to the annual A-Day Game. The scrimmage, which is scheduled for April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

This story will be updated