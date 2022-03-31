Skip to main content

Scenes from Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 7

The Crimson Tide worked inside for two hours in full pads as it starts to gear up toward the first spring scrimmage.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team returned to the practice field Thursday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide wore full pads for two hours inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

The session was the seventh of 14 spring practices for the Tide, leading up to the annual A-Day Game. The scrimmage, which is scheduled for April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Photos and video courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

Gallery: Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 7

Jordan Battle
Will Anderson Jr.
DJ Dale
Jermaine Burton
DJ Dale
Brian Branch
Justin Eboigbe
DJ Dale
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dameion George Jr.
Khyree Jackson
Nick Saban
Jalen Milroe
Nick Saban smiling
Nick Saban and Kool-Aid McKinstry
Nick Saban
Nick Saban, 2022 Spring Practice
Nick Saban
Tim Smith
Henry To'oTo'o
Henry To'oTo'o
Eric Wolford
Bryce Young
Bryce Young and Nick Saban, 2022 spring practice

