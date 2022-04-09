Scenes from Alabama Football's Second Spring Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide held its second of three scrimmages ahead of next Saturday's A-Day Game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for its second scrimmage of the year.

The session was the second of three scrimmage for the Crimson Tide, leading up to the annual A-Day Game. A-Day, which is scheduled for April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Photos and video courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

This story will be updated with video from Nick Saban's post-scrimmage press conference.