Skip to main content
SEC Announces $777.8 Million of Total Revenue for 2020-21 Fiscal Year

SEC Announces $777.8 Million of Total Revenue for 2020-21 Fiscal Year

The conference saw an increase in total revenue of over $120 million compared to the prior fiscal year.

The conference saw an increase in total revenue of over $120 million compared to the prior fiscal year.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday afternoon that it had brought in a total revenue of $777.8 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The money, divided amongst the 14 universities that make up the SEC, averaged slightly over $54.6 million per institution. The amount issued to each individual school is roughly $9.1 million more per school than it was the previous fiscal year. The fiscal year ended on Aug. 31, 2021.

The sum of money does not include bowl revenue, which is retained by schools for bowl expenses.

Read More

The number also does not include the additional $23 million that the SEC distributed to its institutions in 2021 in order to mitigate COVID-related financial losses. In total, SEC schools received $77 million in distribution last season. Only 53 FBS schools have a total athletic budget of $77 million.

The announcement came on the same day that the SEC hosted all 14 football coaches of the conference at its annual coaches meeting. Following the meeting, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement as the conference announced its financial report.

“The commitment of the SEC’s 14 universities to provide an impactful and lasting student-athlete experience is enhanced exponentially by the substantial revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey said in a statement. “As a direct result of this distribution, SEC universities provide their student-athletes exceptional instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skill development that is unmatched in intercollegiate athletics.”

For the 2019-20 financial year, the SEC saw $657.7 million distributed amongst its institutions, with the average amount per school being issued was $45.5 million. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, the entire conference gained approximately $120.1 million compared to the previous year.

For the 2021-22 athletic seasons across all SEC sports, there are currently more than 5,400 male and female athletes that represent the conference that receive financial aid, including non-scholarship participants. In total, more than 7,100 athletes participate in sports sponsored by the 14 SEC institutions.

sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

SEC Announces $777.8 Million of Total Revenue for 2020-21 Fiscal Year

42 seconds ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) drives to the basket as Mississippi Rebels guard Tye Fagan (14) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Jaden Shackelford's Hot Shooting Leads Alabama Past Ole Miss

6 minutes ago
2022 NFL playoff bracket
Bama/NFL

Just A Minute: Playoff Expansion in NFL Doesn't Mean it would be good for College Football

55 minutes ago
LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) throws the ball as he is pressured by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jeoffrey Pagan (8) in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger Hired as Alabama Football Analyst

2 hours ago
Joe Namath against North Carolina State in 1964
Bama/NFL

Is There Room For Another Joe Cool Quarterback in Football? Namath Says Yes

4 hours ago
USATSI_12105638
History

Alabama Crimson Tide has a Strong History of Players in the Super Bowl

5 hours ago
January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Darius Miles against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Arkansas

6 hours ago
Alabama softball team huddle
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Softball Season Preview

7 hours ago