SEC Announces Alabama/Texas A&M Basketball Game Postponed

Due to icy weather, the Crimson Tide's trip to College Station will be postponed

The University of Alabama men's basketball team won't be making the trip to College Station to face Texas A&M.

Due to icy weather, the meeting between the Crimson Tide and Aggies is postponed per the Southeastern Conference league office. Tip-off was scheduled for 2 p.m (CT) on Thursday afternoon.

The game was previously set for 8 p.m (CT) on Wednesday evening before being shuffled due to a winter storm. The Crimson Tide had travel issues and could not fly to Texas on Tuesday, putting the contest in jeopardy.

No make-up date has been announced yet. This is Alabama's first postponement of the season after playing 22 games.

The 8th-ranked Alabama's next scheduled game is on Saturday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum when it takes on Vanderbilt at 12 p.m (CT) on SEC Network.

The SEC has also postponed two other men's basketball games that were set to take place on Thursday as well, including Mississippi State at Auburn and LSU at Ole Miss.

Most of Thursday's slate of women's basketball games have been postponed too, including Ole Miss at Arkansas, Auburn at Mississippi State, LSU at Kentucky, and Missouri at Texas A&M.

Coach Kristy Curry's Crimson Tide squad will still take on Florida in sunny Gainesville at 5 p.m (CT). Alabama is 13-6 overall and 6-6 in SEC play on the year.

SEC Women's Basketball Postponements:

Thursday, February 18

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

LSU at Kentucky

Missouri at Texas A&M