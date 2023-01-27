Skip to main content

SEC Coaches Pick Alabama Softball to Finish ... Fourth?

Crimson Tide doesn't get the benefit of doubt from the rest of the league after the way the 2022 season ended.

If the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team needed any more motivation for the upcoming 2023 season, it was delivered on Thursday. 

The annual preseason poll by the league's head coaches was released and the Crimson Tide was picked the finish ... fourth. 

Alabama finished second to Arkansas last season during the SEC regular season, and was upset in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Seeded sixth in the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide (44-13) did not make the Super Regionals for the first time in program history as Stanford ended its season early. 

But fourth? 

The only preseason rankings out so far, the DI preseason Top 25, has Patrick Murphy's team at No. 6 in the nation, right behind Florida at No. 5.

We'll have to wait and see what the Crimson Tide thinks about the snubbing. SEC teams are slated to begin the 2023 softball season on February 9, with conference play set to begin on Friday, March 10.

Specific to the SEC coaches' poll, the Gators received five first-place votes and 134 points to lead the preseason poll. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee garnered three first-place votes and 126 points to finish in second place.

Arkansas, the defending SEC Champion, earned five first-place votes and 122 points to take third place. 

Alabama tallied 118 points to place fourth, and LSU rounded out the top five with 87 points.

Points were compiled on a descending basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

The 2023 SEC Softball Tournament is scheduled for May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark.

SEC Preseason Softball Poll

  1. Florida (5) 134
  2. Tennessee (3) 126
  3. Arkansas 122
  4. Alabama 118
  5. LSU 87
  6. Georgia 85
  7. Kentucky 84
  8. Missouri 63
  9. Auburn 61
  10. Ole Miss 49
  11. Mississippi State 44
  12. Texas A&M 28
  13. South Carolina 13

See Also: 

Inside Alabama Softball's Busy Offseason

Outfielder Faith Hensley Explains Why She Transferred to Alabama

Alabama Guard Brittany Davis (23) shoots a three against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR on Thursday, Jan 26, 2023.
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Responds in Big Way After LSU Loss

By Joe Schatz
The team celebrates against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville , AR on Thursday, Jan 26, 2023.
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Thriller at Arkansas

By Joe Schatz
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Dashawn Davis (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Easy Draw? No such thing in 2023 SEC Tournament: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Source: DeMeco Ryans is Top Candidate for Denver Broncos Head Coaching Position

By Austin Hannon
Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux gets a hug from teammates after dismounting from the balance beam during the meet with Florida Friday in Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Prepares for Second Road Meet at Kentucky

By Claire Yates
Alabama Crimson Tide fans react to a call during the first half against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Any Worries From No. 2 Alabama's Close Win Over Mississippi State?

By Austin Hannon
Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless (24) is called for a foul as he goes between Alabama's Keon Ellis (14) and Herbert Jones (1) during a basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

By Austin Hannon
Jan 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats talks to forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

By Blake Byler