SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13

Alabama remains at the top of the power rankings, but a trip to Arkansas looms on the horizon

After having a week off due to its game at Texas A&M being postponed due to poor winter weather in the southeastern U.S., Alabama basketball remains in first place in this week's SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

The Crimson Tide was able to hold off Vanderbilt on Saturday, 82-78. While the Commodores might be last place in the conference, the shots were falling left and right for the team as Alabama struggled to contain Vanderbilt on the perimeter. That being said, a win is a win and a 13-1 SEC record is still far and away the best record in the conference.

Alabama is not as alone as the top as it was several weeks ago, though. With three regular-season games left to play in addition to possible rescheduled games, several teams have had late-season surges to bring them up to the Crimson Tide's level.

The first of those teams is LSU. While Alabama might have handily taken care of business in both of its games against the Tigers, this LSU team is on a hot streak. The Tigers have won all three of its games since last playing the Crimson Tide, most recently downing Auburn 104-80. LSU has a favorable schedule for the rest of the season, including games at Georgia and against Vanderbilt, but next Saturday's matchup at Arkansas could prove tough.

LSU rises to second in this week's power rankings.

Speaking of Arkansas, the Razorbacks are another team surging upward in the SEC. Arkansas has won its last four games, winning at Kentucky, at Missouri — something that even Alabama could not do — and against Florida. The Razorbacks have a tough next two games, with Alabama traveling to Fayetteville on Wednesday and followed by a visit from LSU. Mark both of those games on your calendar as they should be must-watch basketball if you're an SEC hoops fan.

For now, Arkansas rises to third in this week's power rankings, but could take over first if it is able to pick up wins against Alabama and LSU next week.

Here is a look at the power rankings with just three regular-season games remaining barring rescheduled games from earlier in the season:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13

1. Alabama (18-5 overall, 13-1 SEC)

2. LSU (14-6, 9-4)

3. Arkansas (17-5, 9-4)

4. Tennessee (15-6, 8-6)

5. Florida (11-6, 7-5)

6. Missouri (14-6, 7-6)

7. Kentucky (8-13, 7-7)

8. Ole Miss (12-9, 7-7)

9. Mississippi State (12-11, 6-8)

10. Georgia (13-9, 6-9)

11. Auburn (11-12, 5-9)

12. South Carolina (5-11, 3-9)

13. Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6)

14. Vanderbilt (6-12, 2-10)

Follow along at Bama Central every Sunday throughout the season for updated power rankings.