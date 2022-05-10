Seven Alabama Players Poised for a Sophomore Surge

Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. both had huge sophomore seasons last year. Here's a look at who could follow in their footsteps for the Crimson Tide.

Last year saw the emergence of several future Alabama stars. Outside linebacker Dallas Turner followed in the footsteps of Will Anderson Jr., going from five-star signee to starting edge rusher during his debut season. Kool-Aid McKinstry did the same thing at cornerback, working his way into the first-team defense by the end of the year.

Other Alabama newcomers flashed their potential in key moments. Wide receiver JaCorey Brooks’ game-tying catch in the final minute of the Iron Bowl was one of the defining plays of last season, while offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin’s fill-in performances in both the SEC Championship Game and Cotton Bowl were crucial to the Crimson Tide’s postseason run.

Alabama is no stranger to sophomore success. Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy in his second season last year while Mark Ingram did the same in 2009. Tua Tagovailoa’s best season came in Year 2 as he threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2018.

The defensive side of the ball is no different as Anderson is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he led the nation in both sacks (17.5) and tackles for a loss (33.5). DeMeco Ryans recorded 123 tackles as a sophomore in 2003, a mark that ranks second on Alabama's single-season list.

Even current kicker Will Reichard had his best season to date during his second year in 2020, connecting on all his attempts while going 14 of 14 on field goals and 84 of 84 on extra points.

With that in mind, here’s a look at seven Alabama sophomores who are poised for breakout seasons this year.

Dallas Turner, OLB Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 15 games; three starts; 30 tackles; 10 tackles for a loss; 8.5 sacks; five quarterback hurries

Sophomore outlook: Turner already broke onto the scene as a freshman. The question now is whether or not he will be able to put together a sophomore season similar to the one Anderson put together last year. That might seem like a stretch, but it’s worth noting Turner averaged 0.57 sacks per game last season which is slightly higher than the 0.54 sacks Anderson averaged during his freshman year in 2020.

“Me and Dallas had so many bets and he broke all my records," Anderson during spring camp. "So going into this year, I think he’s been very humble. He’s still learning. He hasn’t been comfortable with anything. He’s still looking for that next step to help him get better and reach his ultimate goal, which is to get better.”

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR Photo | Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 15 games; two starts; 15 receptions; 192 receiving yards; two receiving touchdowns; one punt return for 19 yards; one blocked punt

Sophomore outlook: Brooks sat out the spring with an undisclosed injury but was able to build up plenty of momentum late last season. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound receiver recorded all of his receptions over Alabama’s final six games, including the national championship game where he caught six passes for 47 yards.

Brooks should be ready to return to the field by the fall where he will likely compete for Alabama’s third starting spot at wide receiver alongside transfers Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell. Both Burton and Harrell present deep-threat options which should open up the rest of the field for Brooks if he wins the job.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 14 games; six starts; 26 tackles; one tackle for a loss; one sack; one interception; one pass breakup

Sophomore outlook: McKinstry is currently competing with senior Kyree Jackson and junior LSU transfer Eli Ricks for the two openings at Alabama’s starting cornerback positions. Of that trio, McKinstry appears the most certain to lock down a first-team role this fall.

The Birmingham, Ala., native started the final four games last season, filling in for injured cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe. McKinstry had a key pass deflection during overtime of the Iron Bowl, knocking away a two-point conversion attempt in the back of the end zone. Alabama won the game the following play as Young found John Metchie III for the clinching conversion.

McKinstry did suffer some freshman mistakes last season, most notably during the national championship game when he was beaten by Georgia receiver George Pickens for a 52-yard reception. Still, the five-star cornerback has the size and talent to develop into a lockdown option at the position.

JoJo Earle, WR Alabama Athletics

2021 stats: 12 games; one start; 12 receptions; 148 receiving yards; 5.5 average on 16 punt returns; one tackle

Sophomore outlook: Earle’s freshman production was limited by a leg injury that caused him to miss three games. While he didn’t feature heavily on offense, he did earn Freshman All-SEC honors as a punt returner as his modest 5.5 yards per attempt would have been much higher had it not been for a few sloppy holding penalties from his teammates.

Earle led the first-team offense with four receptions for 51 yards during this year’s A-Day game but suffered a pair of ugly drops in the scrimmage. Still, the sophomore’s shiftiness makes him an ideal option in the slot and will see him compete for a starting role this fall. Regardless of how he is used on offense, Earle could once again serve as Alabama’s punt returner this season.

Seth McLaughlin, C Alabama Athletics

2021 stats: 10 games; three starts; 76.8 run-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus); 52.9 pass-blocking grade (PFF)

Sophomore outlook: After filling in for an injured Darrian Dalcourt late last season, Seth McLaughlin will compete with the senior for the starting role at center this fall.

McLaughlin received plenty of praise for his SEC Championship Game performance against Georgia as well as his Cotton Bowl showing against Cincinnati, allowing just a pair of pressures over the two outings. However, it’s worth noting that Alabama wasn’t blitzed heavily in either game. When Georgia brought the heat in the national championship game, McLaughlin suffered, giving up seven pressures.

Despite his rough national championship game, McLaughlin shows plenty of promise moving forward. If he can continue progress this fall, it will go a long way to shoring up Alabama’s uncertainties across the line.

J.C. Latham, OL Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 14 games; 77.9 run-blocking grade (PFF); 53.4 pass-blocking grade (PFF)

Sophomore outlook: After arriving at Alabama as the top-rated offensive tackle in last year’s class, Latham served as Emil Ekiyor Jr.’s backup at right guard during his first season with the Crimson Tide. His biggest involvement came when he filled in for an injured Ekiyor against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, earning a 78.6 run-blocking grade as well as a 74.2 pass-blocking mark over 55 offensive snaps, according to PFF.

Latham is in a position to step into a starting role after spending the spring as the right tackle on Alabama’s first-team offense. The sophomore was one of the brighter spots of the struggling offensive line during camp.

“I think that JC has made a lot of progress,” Nick Saban said following the A-Day game. “I think he’s a lot more confident. He certainly has the ability, and the more knowledge and experience he gains, the better he’s gonna get. So we’re not satisfied with where he is, but we’re pleased with the progress he’s making. And he’s one of those guys that needs to continue to focus on his development.”

James Burnip, P Photo | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsUploaded:

2021 stats: 15 games; 39.13 average on 48 punts

Sophomore outlook: Who says a punter can’t make the list? While Burnip averaged a pedestrian 39.13 yards per punt last season, he provided enough hangtime to avoid giving up costly returns. It was also the Australian’s first year of American football after joining the Crimson Tide last summer.

Now that he’s more acclimated to his surrounding both on and off the field, Burnip will be counted on to make a significant stride in his second season of college football. It will be interesting to see if Saban allows the former Australian rules football player to unlock his arsenal of kicking styles once he begins to demonstrate more confidence in the role.