Sights and Sounds From Alabama's Practice: August 26, 2022

The two-hour session in helmets was held on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
Alabama football spent the afternoon practicing for the final Friday of Fall Camp.

Friday’s workout started at 3:30 p.m. CT and was the 19th in a series of 27 workouts for the Crimson Tide as the team readies for the start the 2022 season. 

Alabama will begin the new campaign in Tuscaloosa, hosting the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Tide’s season opener will air nationally on SEC Network.

Alabama practice, Friday, August 26, 2022

Alabama practice, Friday, August 26

Saban's response on Jordan Battle:

“Jordan is, first of all, a very bright guy. He’s got really good work ethic. He loves the game. He loves to play. He loves to practice. He sets a good example. He’s a good leader. He’s got a really, really good understanding of everything that we’re doing in the secondary. Of course, he’s got lots of experience, but he’s a bright guy. And because he’s very conscientious to go with really good ability – he’s got really good size. He’s improved his ability to cover people, I think, a lot last year and this spring and this fall so far. So I just think he’s really a complete player, and I think he’s helping other players play better with his leadership. Communication is so important in the secondary, and when you have confident guys that aren’t afraid to call out, it helps other people around them play with more confidence, as well. And he’s certainly contributed to that in a very positive way.”

