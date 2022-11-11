Skip to main content

Soccer Live Updates: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Crimson Tide will take on the Lady Jaguars of Jackson State to open up the national tournament.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The moment is upon us.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field against the Jackson State University Lady Jaguars in Tuscaloosa. Coach Wes Hart and the Tide enter the tournament as a No. 1 seed in its part of the bracket, while Jackson State comes into play as the 2022 SWAC Champions.

Keep refreshing the page for live updates throughout the night.

Pregame

Officials for the game:

  • Referee - Wes Cauette
  • Assistant Referee - Ryan Starr
  • Assistant Referee - Ron Ware
  • Alternate Official - Andrew Musashe

