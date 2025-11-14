Alabama Soccer Set To Open Playoffs: Roll Call
The Alabama soccer team will host Northwestern tonight in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament, marking the third time in four years the Crimson Tide have opened the tournament at home. Alabama, an eighth seed, will face the Wildcats at 6 p.m. CT in what will be the program’s seventh NCAA appearance and fifth under head coach Wes Hart.
Hart said the Tide are “very excited” to earn a seed and the opportunity to play at home. He noted that Northwestern has earned results against several top teams this season and called the matchup a tough first-round test. Hart added that Alabama’s demanding schedule prepared the team for this stage and said he believes the Tide are playing their best soccer heading into the postseason.
Alabama has reached the NCAA Tournament in four of the past five years and holds a 6–4 record in the event under Hart. Tonight’s match is the program’s sixth home NCAA Tournament game and just the third time hosting a first-round contest. It also marks the first meeting between Alabama and Northwestern.
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Nov. 10–14
MTEN: UTR PTT Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Nov. 13
MBB: vs. No. 2 Purdue in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, TV: ESPN2 (L, 87–80).
This Weekend's Crimson Tide Results:
Friday, Nov. 14
XC: South Regional Championships in Huntsville, Ala.; Women 8:30 a.m. CT / Men 9:30 a.m. CT, TV: ESPN+.
WVB: vs. Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT.
WSOC: vs. Northwestern in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, TV: ESPN+.
Saturday, Nov. 15
FB: vs. Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT, TV: ABC.
Sunday, Nov. 16
WVB: vs. Missouri in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT.
All Week (Nov. 10–14)
MTEN: UTR PTT Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- The New England Patriots beat the New York Jets 27–14 on Monday night, with Alabama alums contributing on both sides. For New England, Christian Barmore delivered three tackles, a tackle for loss, a nine-yard sack and two quarterback hits, while Anfernee Jennings added a tackle and recovered a fumble. On the Jets’ side, John Metchie caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown, and Malachi Moore finished with three tackles and a pass deflection.
- Alabama honored WNBA champion Aaliyah Nye on Thursday night, recognizing the former Crimson Tide standout in front of the home crowd.
- Alabama made it official Monday, signing two of the nation’s top junior golfers in Phillip Dunham and Bailey Sutton. Both are Rolex All-Americans and rank inside the AJGA’s top 30 nationally, arriving in Tuscaloosa with multiple junior wins on their résumés.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 14, 1974: Johnny Mack Brown died in Woodland Hills, Calif.
November 14, 1981: Behind the passing of quarterback Walter Lewis and the receiving of Joey Jones and Jesse Bendross, Alabama rolled to a 31-16 win at Penn State in the first game of a 10-year series. The victory gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant his 314th career win, tying him with Amos Alonzo Stagg for first on the all-time win list. Lewis was 6-for-10 for 167 yards, while Jones had four catches for 135 yards and Bendross three for 55 and two touchdowns. Paul Carruth was the leading rusher for the Crimson Tide with 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.
November 14, 1998: Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith was born in Amite City, La.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
He's been a class act. When you watch their teams play there's not a lot of junk going on. They play hard. They play tough. They play all out. They're disciplined. Nick's a fine football coach, a good guy, good family and the whole bit.”- Joe Paterno