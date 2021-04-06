All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill and Lexi Kilfoyl Earn SEC Weekly Softball Awards

Hemphill named Player of the Week and Kilfoyl Newcomer of the Week
Author:
Publish date:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season, Bailey Hemphill and Lexi Kilfoyl share the spotlight with a pair of weekly awards from the Southeastern Conference, earning this week’s SEC Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week accolades, respectively.

Hemphill reached base safely in 12 of her 13 at-bats over last weekend’s Texas A&M series, hitting 5-for-6 (.833) along with five walks for a .923 on base percentage. Her second walk in Thursday’s series opener marked the 200th of her career, making her Alabama’s career leader in the category and just the fourth SEC player to reach the milestone. She earned at least one hit and walk in each game of the series and drove in at least two runs in each game, totaling seven RBIs.

Kilfoyl was a dual threat against the Aggies, appearing in the circle and at the plate in all three games. She earned a complete-game victory in the series opener, allowing just one earned run, before earning a save in game two. As a hitter, she went 4-for-7 (.571) over the weekend with three RBIs, earning at least one hit and walk each game to finish the three-game series with a .750 on base percentage. She drove in the game-ending RBI single in Friday’s run-rule win and her two-run single in game two ultimately proved the difference in the 8-6 victory.

The player of the week accolade is the second of Hemphill’s career, the first coming on March 16 earlier this season, and the third this year for Alabama with Kaylee Tow winning it on Feb. 22. In total, the Tide has earned 50 Player of the Week honors in program history.

This is already Kilfoyl’s second Newcomer of the Week award, created specifically by the SEC for spring sports this season to recognize student-athletes that were freshmen in 2020 and are now sophomores in 2021. Kilfoyl previously won the league’s inaugural award on March 16 and is the first player to win it twice.

20210322_MD_ALA_ROBBINS_126
BamaCentral+

Just A Minute: New Season, New Level of Optimism for Alabama Basketball

Alabama softball player Bailey Hemphill tries to hug her entire team on her senior day
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill and Lexi Kilfoyl Earn SEC Weekly Softball Awards

Charles Bediako
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Adds Elite 2021 C Charles Bediako to Top-10 Recruiting Class

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
All Things Bama

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

031921_mfb_moodyja_sprpractice1_kg8406
All Things Bama

After Waiting in the Wings for Three Seasons, Alabama LB Jaylen Moody's Patience is Now Paying Off

Crimson Tikes: Caddy Nick
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Caddy Nick

Bill Lumpkin
ASWA

Legendary Alabama sports writer Bill Lumpkin dies at 92

Kira Lewis Jr. at Auburn, where he had a triple-double
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 6, 2021