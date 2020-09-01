SI.com
Spencer Turnbull is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

One former University of Alabama pitcher stood out among the rest in Major League Baseball last week. 

Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, stuck out five batters, only allowing three hits in the team's 7-1 win over the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday. 

Turnbull was awarded his third victory of the season. His 2020 season statistics include a win-loss record of 3-2, a 2.97 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 30.1 innings pitched in six starts. 

His next start will come on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. 

At Alabama, Turnbull was a starting pitcher from 2012 to 2014, he made 40 starts for the Crimson Tide, finishing with an ERA of 3.54, appearing in 236.1 innings, and striking out 157 batters. 

He was selected with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Tigers and has been with the team ever since, making his big league debut on Sept. 14, 2018. 

Honorable mention

  • Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tommy Hunter made three appearances in the past week, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings in relief action.   
  • Last week, Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles, La., and the surrounding area, former Alabama and current Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wade LeBlanc has started a GoFundMe to raise money for hometown during the recovery efforts.  

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Great to see another Alabama pitcher in the MLB doing well.

