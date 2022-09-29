Yes, Things Can Get Worse for Arkansas, Tennessee Against Alabama: All Things CW

This week, BamaCentral is breaking apart the All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh into five parts, one each day leading up to Saturday's game at Arkansas. This is ...

Take 4

Alabama Crimson Tide football has been known for its streaks over the years.

Some impressive ones that the program is currently enjoying include being ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 at some point of every season since 2008, and the ongoing 54-game winning streak against non-conference foes in the regular season, including a 40-game home winning streak at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama had a 100-game winning streak against non-ranked opponents that was finally snapped last season, along with Nick Saban's 24-game winning streak facing head coaches who had at one point been one of his assistants.

Two streaks that will be on the line this month are Alabama's 15-game undefeated string under Saban against SEC rivals Arkansas and Tennessee. Both opponents have been ranked in the top 10 this season, although the Razorbacks dropped to No. 20 following last week's gut-churning loss to Texas A&M.

The last time the Razorbacks won against the Crimson Tide was in 2006, and they still needed double-overtime to do so at home. Quarterback Mitch Mustain's 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Cleveland set up the winning point, a Jeremy Davis kick for the 24-23 victory. Running back Darren McFadden had 112 rushing yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown to lead Arkansas.

The last Tennessee win was during that same season, 16-13 in Knoxville. The defense picked off Erik Ainge three times (two by Simeon Castille), but running back Arian Foster scored a late touchdown to secure the last win for the No. 7 Volunteers.

But neither school can claim to have suffered the most, and the longest, at the hands of the Crimson Tide.

The longest unbeaten streak in Alabama history is 31 straight games, which Kentucky endured from 73 years, from 1923-1996. The only non-win Alabama had in the series during those seven-plus decades was 7-7 tie in 1939.

Frank Thomas was the coach and he can be forgiven since Alabama claims two national titles under his direction.

But in terms of pure winning streaks in a series, with no ties, both Arkansas and Tennessee are only scratching the top five.

Note: The following list only includes each school once. It needs to be noted that Mississippi State also has 15-game, and has an ongoing 14-game losing steak against Alabama, and Kentucky and Vanderbilt both had 14-game losing streaks as well.

Alabama Longest Winning Streaks Against An Opponent

Mississippi State 22, 1958-80 Vanderbilt 20, 1985-ongoing* Kentucky 16, 1923-1938 Arkansas 15, 2007-ongoing Tennessee 15, 2007-ongoing Clemson 13, 1909-2016 Ole Miss 12, 1912-32 Sewanee 12, 1923-38 LSU 11, 1971-81 Southern Miss 11, 1957-80 Miami 10, 1962-79 South Carolina 10, 1937-2000 Tulane 10, 1961-ongoing Virginia Tech 10, 1932-79

* Does not include a forfeit and two vacated wins, bringing the total down from 23.

In case you're wondering, just missing double-digits are Auburn (1973-81) and Louisville (1941-ongoing) with nine, with Florida (1964-86, 2009-ongoing) and Texas A&M (2013-20) both at eight.

That includes every team in the SEC West.

Personal Note

As someone who worked in the Fort Myers area for eight years (my first job at as a journalist) please keep everyone in Florida in your thoughts and prayers as deals with Hurricane Ian disaster, and help in any way that you can.

