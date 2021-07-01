Talk of the Tide: July 1 Historic Day for College Athletics But Caution Remains

While NCAA athletes making money off their own name, image and likeness is long-over due, what issues and distractions could it cause for locker rooms across the country?

July 1, 2021.

That's the day college athletics changed forever.

All NCAA athletes can now earn compensation for their name, image and likeness for the first time in history. It's about time this has happened and it's the right thing to do, however, there needs to be a sense of caution moving forward.

So far, a quartet of Alabama football players that includes wide receiver Traeshon Holden, offensive lineman Evan Neal, linebacker Christopher Allen and defensive back DeMarrco Hellams have joined Yoke Gaming, which is an app that allows fans to pay a certain price to play video games with certain athletes.

Freshman wideout and A-Day sensation Agiye Hall has signed a deal with College Football Edits, a graphic designer, and hired Playmaker Talent and Polo Kerber to look for marketing opportunities.

Yes, it's long overdue for these athletes but one has to wonder if NIL deals will become somewhat of a distraction in locker rooms across the country?

"It's exciting," Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently told Crimson Tide Sports Radio Network host Roger Hoover. "It's new. Anyone who says they know how this is going to work is lying to you. We have all to figure it out together."

Like with anything new in the world of sports and its ever-changing landscape, some aspects of the NIL ordeal will need to be tinkered with and ironed out. It certainly won't be perfect from the start.

Alabama freshman defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine is already opting not to worry about making any money his freshman year as he shared this statement on his Instagram page: "I've decided that I will not be focusing on the name, image, likeness, yet I will focus more on the upcoming season and perfecting my craft on and off the field. Thank you."

Both Hellams and sophomore linebacker Demouy Kennedy shared quotes on their social media that read, "Don't let that NIL distract you from the bag you really supposed to be chasing!"

It remains to be seen how much money quarterback Bryce Young, softball pitcher Montana Fouts, basketball guards JD Davison or Jahvon Quinerly, or even swimmer Rhyan White, especially if she medals in the Tokyo Olympics later this month, could rake in during the upcoming school year.

On the flip side, some athletes are going to find out very quickly that the real money-making ability comes from what happens on their respective playing field or court rather than strictly their name alone.

It will be a wake-up call for some and, for others, it will be the start to very, very lucrative career.

"I think it's a really good way for guys to make a little extra money," Oats added. "I don't think it is going to be a get-rich-quick type thing. The best way to make money on your name, image and likeness is to make sure you have a great name, high character and make sure you are playing a high level of basketball. If a company can find you valuable, then kids ought to make some money.

"We'll just have to see how it goes from here."