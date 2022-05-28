Texas A&M Baseball's Jim Schlossnagle Comments on Jimbo Fisher Photo in Aggies Dugout

The feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher has transcended to the baseball diamond.

HOOVER, Ala. — The feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher has transcended to the baseball diamond. During Friday night’s SEC Tournament game between Alabama and Texas A&M, the Aggies posted a photo of Jimbo Fisher with the words “Our Coach! Gig ‘Em!” written on it in its dugout.

That came after Saban and Fisher traded barbs last week regarding Texas A&M’s dealings with name, image and likeness deals. The exchange started on May 18 when Saban stated that Texas A&M was buying players through NIL deals. Less than 24 hours later, Fisher responded with an impromptu press conference where he called Saban’s remarks “despicable.”

Friday night’s antics didn’t create near as much drama.

“It’s really just to keep guys loose,” Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said of the photo of Fisher in the dugout. “If we need motivation to win an SEC Tournament, then there’s something wrong. It was just something funny, guys were laughing at it. I meant no disrespect to Alabama or Coach Saban whatsoever. I respect them greatly. That was just something fun to do.”

It's unclear whether the photo played a part in loosening up the Aggies. Howver, Texas A&M was able to rally back from five runs down to beat Alabama 12-8 Friday night.

Following the game Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner said he didn’t actually notice the photo until the middle of the game. That being said, he isn’t arguing with the results.

“I don't know what inning it was, but I kind of looked up on the wall and it said gig 'em and Coach Fisher up there,” Werner said. “Rough start, but if something happens to loosen the mood and that was it, then so be it. Maybe we'll keep going with it.”

Aggies shortstop Kole Kaler seconds that notion.

“Keep it up there,” he chimed in.

Fisher couldn’t make it to Hoover to take in the win but did send along his congratulations to Schlossnagle through a text following the game.

“Congratulations, gritty win,” Fisher said in the text, according to Schlossnagle. “Fun team to watch.”

While Schlossnagle said his team wasn’t trying to start anything by posting the photo, he did state that situations like this are what makes the SEC the top conference in the nation.

“Whether it’s mean-hearted or not, I’ll let those guys decide,” Schlossnagle said. “But for us, that’s part of being in this league is the rivalries. It’s exciting. I’m not saying that doesn’t happen in other conferences, it just doesn’t happen as much.”

