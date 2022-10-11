Skip to main content

The Battle Of The Offenses

Both teams average over 40 points per game, one finding more success on the ground while the other through the air.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This Saturday is projected to be an offensive showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. Both programs have proven to be juggernauts when it comes to production as they are first and second in points per game among SEC teams and top-5 in the country.

While both teams have strong offenses, each one finds success in slightly different fashions. For Alabama, the running game is the main weapon as the Tide are third in the nation averaging 257.2 rush yards per game, trailing the only programs who almost don't believe in the concept of passing (Air Force and Army).

It's multiple factors that have led to a successful rushing attack for Alabama, and it starts with the 1-2 punch in Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan. The former has come on strong in the last two games, finishing with 206 yards against Arkansas before racking up 154 more against Texas A&M. His ability to maximize the holes created by the offensive line, combined with his burst once he breaks past the line of scrimmage, results in a lot of big runs, including the two 70-plus yard touchdowns against the Razorbacks.

It wasn't always like that for Gibbs, however. It took him until the fifth game to break the 100-yard mark; before that, the former Yellow Jacket ran for 93 yards against Utah State, 22 against Texas, 36 against ULM and 21 against Vanderbilt. He was still explosive, but the results weren't there yet. It was during these times that McClellan was Alabama's most successful runner, especially against his home state Texas Longhorns where he broke for an 81-yard touchdown run. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McClellan is a tough runner in his own right, so the Longhorn defense has a lot to contend with, and that without even talking about the potential return of Bryce Young and the receiving group that's finding its rhythm the deeper the team goes into the schedule.

It's far from a one-sided affair, however, as Tennessee's passing game is just as lethal. The Volunteers average 340.4 passing yards a game, seventh-best in the country. The aerial success is thanks to Hendon Hooker, the 6th-year quarterback who has yet to throw an interception while maintaining a 70% completion percentage.

Hooker pushes the ball downfield at a rapid pace, in large part to the big play receivers Jaylin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. From the film, Hyatt is a deep-ball threat because of his speed, while McCoy makes a good portion of his plays after the catch.

The amount of weapons Tennessee has in the passing game will test the Alabama secondary, specifically the cornerbacks who have grown from game to game. Moreover, Hooker will arguably be the best passing quarterback the defense has faced since Texas' Quinn Ewers, and he was able to stretch the secondary out before going down with an injury.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel answers questions during media day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, July 31, 2022
All Things Bama

Everything Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said About Facing Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Bobby Humphrey
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball pressured by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 5: Josh Jacobs Leads the Crimson Tide Products Once Again

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
Malachi Moore returns a touchdown at Tennessee
All Things Bama

Rivalry Renewed For Alabama and Tennessee? Not Quite: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama's Best Chance at the Heisman Trophy?

By Clay Miller
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) scrambles with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Utvflorida0924
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Prepares for a Potent Tennessee Passing Game

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) , linebacker Denzel Devall (30) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (54) wrap up Tennessee Volunteers running back Jalen Hurd (1)
All Things Bama

What Does the Alabama-Tennessee Rivalry Mean After 15 Straight Wins? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
All Things Bama

Bryce Young's Status Heading into Tennessee Week

By Katie Windham