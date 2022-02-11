No. 2 Alabama Slugs Way to Season-Opening 11-0 Win

Megan Bloodworth brought the boom on opening day for Alabama softball.

The freshman infielder hit two home runs, including a first inning grand slam, as part of a four home run day for the Crimson Tide (1-0) in the 11-0 season opening win over Southern Utah (0-2) at the Candrea Classic in Tuscon, Arizona.

Between Bloodworth, fellow freshman Dallis Goodnight and the two transfers Ashley Prange and Ally Shipman, there were four new faces in the starting lineup for Alabama. Bloodworth, Prange and Shipman combined for nine of Alabama's 11 RBIs, and Goodnight scored a run. Bloodworth led the way with five RBIs.

Shipman, the Tennessee transfer, got the start behind the plate and went 2-3 with three RBIs and a solo home run in the top of the fourth. In her face game back since suffering an ACL injury last season, sophomore Bailey Dowling crushed a home run to deep center field in the second to give Alabama a 7-0 lead.

Sophomore Jaala Torrence got the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide, but before she could even take the field, she was gifted with eight runs of run support in the top of the first. In the first, Alabama sent 12 runners to the plate and scored eight runs highlighted by the grand slam from Bloodworth. Shipman, Prange and Jenna Johnson also had RBI hits in the first inning. Johnson went 3-3 in the leadoff spot with two doubles and a stolen base.

In just her third career start, Torrence was dominant in the circle. She allowed one hit in the first inning on a bloop single, and it would be the only Thunderbird to reach base all day. She allowed no walks and tied a career high with nine strikeouts in the complete game shutout.

Alabama showcased both its speed and power in the win. The Crimson Tide had four home runs, four doubles and three stolen bases. Because Alabama was able to build such a big lead, it allowed head coach Patrick Murphy to clear the bench and give every position player a chance to enter the game.

The competition level increases as the Crimson Tide will return to action on Saturday at 4:30 against Oregon State.