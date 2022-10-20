Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Football vs Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide returns home to play the bulldogs after its loss at Tennessee.

Alabama football will play Mississippi State this weekend at home. After their devastating loss against Tennessee last weekend, the team will most likely apply what they have learned from that game and take it to the field this weekend.

Having good defensive tactics and plays can define an entire game, but it’s also crucial to watch the clock at the same time. Some may argue the team struggled with those things against Tennessee. However, that should prepare the Crimson Tide to be ready to come back with good and unique plays that will help their performance against Mississippi State.

As Mason Smith said in The Extra Point, there’s usually a game every season that can throw off the team. Whether it’s a lack of energy, an away game, injuries, or a threatening team, those factors can always affect the team's performance. However, with Alabama having an “off” game, it should make it easier for them to come back strong with a fresh start.

Speaking of some factors that can affect the outcome of a game, Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young, recently had a shoulder injury. Regarding if he will play or be held out to continue his recovery, Smith believes he will be put on the field.

Young threw 455 yards and had two touchdowns during the Tennessee game last week. Therefore, Smith believes he should be good to play this weekend in hopes of playing strategically for the team.

While Alabama has had a few bumps in the road this season, there are high hopes that the team can have a fresh start to create their winning streak again.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Claire Yates and Mason Smith discuss Alabamas football and what to expect this Saturday at home against Mississippi State.

