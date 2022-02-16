No. 2 Alabama Softball dominated every game it played in the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Ariz. last weekend, beginning the season with a 4-0 record.

On Friday, Alabama defeated Southern Utah in an 11-0 rout. The Crimson Tide then followed it up on Saturday defeating a pair of PAC-12 opponents, beginning with Oregon State 5-1.

Saturday night marked the climax of the weekend as Alabama run-ruled No. 9 Arizona in its own stadium, winning 11-0 in five innings. Alabama finished off the weekend defeating New Mexico 8-3.

Head coach Patrick Murphy's team showcased its depth both behind the plate and in the circle over the course of the four games it played. Across all four games from the weekend, seven different Crimson Tide players hit home runs, led by freshman Megan Bloodworth.

Bloodworth was fantastic in her Crimson Tide debut, hitting three home runs and batting .600 over the weekend, being a pleasant surprise contributor to an already uber-talented group.

When it comes to pitching, Alabama showed off its depth there, too.

Sophomore Jaala Torrence pitched a shutout in the first game of the season. Senior Montana Fouts made her highly-anticipated debut against Oregon State, allowing only one run. Junior Lexi Kilfoyl then started against Arizona and had an incredible performance.

Alabama will be back in action in Tuscaloosa this weekend for the Easton Bama Bash, against participants Evansville, Virginia Tech, and Middle Tennessee State. Friday will be Alabama's home opener in Rhoads Stadium, as Evansville visits for a 1:30 p.m. CT start time.

Check out the video at the top of the page where Blake Byler and BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham break down Alabama Softball's dominant weekend.

The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Dominates in Arizona