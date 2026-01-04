Redshirt Freshman Alabama Wide Receiver Headed to Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott, a former four-star recruit who totaled 16 receptions in a Crimson Tide uniform, will be entering the transfer portal. Scott's decision was first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The speedy Scott appeared in four games in 2024 and was touted by wideout Germie Bernard as having hit 23.5 miles per hour in the summer. He played in all 15 games this past season, only tallying a catch in six of them. Scott finished his second season at Alabama with 11 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb were both impressed with Scott during spring practice ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. There were a lot of options the team could turn to in the wide receiver room, and Scott's foot speed is an asset for him.

"A guy like that that has the ability to play on the outside and then still function in the slot, have a role," Grubb said on April 14, shortly after the conclusion of spring ball. "You want more guys like that."

Scott is not the only wide receiver from this past season whose next collegiate reps will come at another school. Jaylen Mbakwe, Jalen Hale and Cole Adams are all seeking new destinations as well, and Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton left the program in the early stages of fall camp last year, per DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide's additions to the wideout group last offseason made carving out a role more of a challenge for players like Scott, Adams and Mbakwe (who made a position change from cornerback after his true freshman season). Freshman Lotzeir Brooks, for one, established himself as a viable option on offense and special teams. Adams was Alabama's punt returner in 2025.

Bernard was the leading receiver for the team in DeBoer's second season, but his college eligibility has ended. Isaiah Horton, who was added as a transfer from Miami (Fla.) last offseason, can return. Incoming freshman Cederian Morgan and rising sophomore Derek Meadows can also put themselves in positions to be a factor next season. Ryan Williams will be back for his junior season as well.

Scott is the fourth receiver to depart from the Crimson Tide program after the team's 38-3 Rose Bowl loss against Indiana on New Year's Day. That decisive defeat eliminated Alabama from the College Football Playoff and ended its season.

See Also: