The Extra Point: Henry Ruggs III Igniting Alabama-Loaded Raiders Offense

Las Vegas shared the former Crimson Tide wide receiver's big-time performance after putting a microphone on him against Denver.

The University of Alabama football program may want to ask the Las Vegas Raiders for a copy of their latest player video because it was essentially a giant recruiting plug for the Crimson Tide.

What was called Henry Ruggs III mic'd up for Sunday's game against the Broncos was titled "All Bama on the board," which was something Ruggs said near the end of the 34-24 victory.

He opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown. Running back Kenyan Drake reached the end zone twice, and running back Josh Jacobs once.

"It was a Roll Tide day today!" quarterback Derek Carr said at one point.

The video also includes part of Ruggs' pregame ritual with Jacobs, going over celebration dance moves with Drake, and a play he runs a route against former teammate Patrick Surtain II.

The Raiders also have offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and defensive tackle Damion Square on the roster, along with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, tackle D.J. Fluker, defensive back Tony Brown and guard Lester Cotton Sr. on the practice squad.

Ruggs commented about how the Raiders wanted to get off to a quick start, which had been a point of emphasis from the the coaching staff after the Jon Gruden fiasco last week, resulting in his removal. The wide receiver backed it up with his touchdown to cap to the opening possession.

"Week in and week out, we know we have to start fast. It hasn't happened, but we just needed somebody to step up and give us that spark," Ruggs said.

"Luckily, that's what I did."

Ruggs caught two more passes to finis with three receptions for 97 yards. The speedster has had a 20-plus yard catch in each game this season and is among the league leaders with 20 receptions for 445 yards (22.3 average).

The win was the first for Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia, with offensive coordinator Greg Olson calling plays for the first time in five years.

"Great continuity on offensive staff, great continuity on defensive staff," said Bisaccia, "they just came together today and put it all together."

While Jacobs described the sideline as having no "anxiety," one can't help but wonder if Ruggs' performance may have been a turning point in his career. He tweeted after the game (HJR III™@__RUGGS) "I'm still polishing up give me some time" along with a diamond.

The best moment in the video, though, may have been when Ruggs tried to get on an exercise bike on the sideline and the arm came off.

"You all didn't see that ... " said Ruggs, who still took grief from the equipment staff for "breaking" the bike.

The Raiders host the Eagles on Sunday.

