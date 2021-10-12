The Extra Point: The Emergence of Trevon Diggs Changes the DBU Discussion

Whatever way you want to define which school produces the best defensive backs, Alabama has to be in the discussion.

You probably saw how Trevon Diggs was asked about being switched from wide receiver to cornerback by Nick Saban at Alabama years ago.

He was in tears.

“I was hurt at first, honestly,” Diggs said during his postgame press conference on Sunday after Dallas defeated the rival New York Giants.

“I called my brother. I was crying. He’s not someone to be like, ‘Oh, it’s OK.’ He be like, ‘Nah, let’s go. Now we got to go to work.’ He’s one of those types, and that’s exactly what I did. I sucked it up and just got back to work. I thank Saban for that. Appreciate it.”

Diggs is in the middle of an epic breakout season, the kind of which has Cowboys fans arguing if he's the best cornerback the team has had since Deion Sanders.

The former Crimson Tide standout notched his league-leading sixth interception of the season against the Giants, and according to SI Cowboys he did so while having pink eye.

He's just the third player in the Super Bowl era to record at least one interception in each of his team's first five games of a season, joining Brian Russell (first six games in 2003) and Lemar Parrish (first five games in 1979).

But if Diggs is on pace to have an All-Pro season.

And Marlon Humphrey was an All-Pro cornerback in 2019 ...

And Minkah Fitzpatrick is a two-time All-Pro at safety ...

And Eddie Jackson was named an All-Pro in 2018 ...

And Landon Collins was an All-Pro in 2016 ...

You know where I'm going with this, right?

Last year, Sports Illustrated did a series, on which schools could be claim to be the best at each position group based primarily on what its former players did at the next level (that's the important distinction). It crunched 10 years’ worth of data to rank —based solely on the numbers — the programs and determine the modern ‘U.’

Alabama was first at numerous spots, but not for DBU, where it was edged by LSU, with Florida third, Florida State fourth and Florida rounding out the top five.

It did a position breakdown:

Cornerback U.: LSU, 62; Florida State, 52; Alabama, 46; Ohio State, 38; Washington, 36.

Safety U.: Alabama, 50; LSU, 40; Florida, 38; Texas, 30; Ohio State and Virginia Tech, 21.

Diggs didn't figure in the equation yet. This was just before he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, with the Cowboys correctly proclaiming that the pick was a steal.

So Alabama now has a star player at every spot in a nickel formation, and is looking for for the equivalent of a dime player.

How's it going in Denver, Patrick Surtain II?

The Extra Point is a regular feature on BamaCentral, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation partners. Other recent segments include:

How Close is Marlon Humphrey to Being the NFL's Best Cornerback?

Amari Cooper Back With Cowboys and Looking to Silence his Critics

How Will Jimbo Fisher's Quarterback Fare, Hold Up vs. Alabama?

Jedrick Wills Jr. in Great Position to Get Even Better with Browns

Former Alabama Safety Eddie Jackson a Player to Watch This Season

O Captain! My Captain! the Call for Many former Alabama Players