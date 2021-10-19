The Extra Point: Crimson Tide Fans Have a Unique NFL Problem, Bama on Bama

Nick Saban has developed so many players that Alabama fans now regularly see former Crimson Tide players making plays against each other during NFL games.

This weekend was another example how ridiculously great it is to be an Alabama football fan during the Nick Saban era.

Just about every NFL game featured a former Crimson Tide player doing something special. Among them ...

Steelers vs. Seahawks: Running back Najee Harris looks like anything but a rookie. He tallied 81 rushing yards and 46 receiving per the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 6.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars: Coming off the injured reserve, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 33 of 47 passes for 329 yards. The Dolphins had a variety of problems in the game, but he wasn't one of them.

Giants vs. Rams: Safety Xavier McKinney made two interceptions.

Alabama has so many players in the NFL, and key players as well, that it's gotten to the point that one's success can often be to the detriment of another.

For example, Crimson Tide fans were obviously delighted to see wide receiver Henry Ruggs III have two big-play touchdowns against the Broncos, but then their second reaction was often, "Wait, who did he beat on the plays from the Broncos?"

They looked for the No. 2 of Patrick Surtain II and and No. 22 of Kareem Jackson, and when not seeing those numbers in pursuit breathed a little sigh of relief (it was 21 Ronald Darby who Ruggs blew past on both scores).

Only then could they enjoy that Ruggs already has more receiving yards than his entire rookie season, and seems to be emerging before our very eyes. Even he tweeted after the game (HJR III™@__RUGGS): "I'm still polishing up give me some time" with a diamond sign.

But the game that really had Alabama fans feeling it both ways was the Cowboys at Patriots, which ended up going to overtime before Dallas pulled out the win.

On the one hand, there was running back Damien Harris having another 100-yard rushing game, plus quarterback Mac Jones leading the Patriots offense.

Among those on the other side was cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had already notched six interceptions this season.

He turned No. 7 into a pick six.

Moments like that can suck the life out of a team or quarterback, but Jones told reporters in New England he just hit the emotional "reset button." Head coach Bill Belichick told him "keep playing," and the rookie did.

On the Patriots' next snap following the kickoff, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne with Diggs in coverage, and the free safety making a bad decision, resulting in a 75-yard touchdown.

"They came right back," Diggs said. "Hit a double move. I kind of let up. It was my fault. I should have been on top of it. I take full accountability for that. It’s my fault. Next time, I’m going to be better."

Like Diggs, Jones said he could have been better on the pick, maybe got the ball out a little quicker or not try and force it as much, even though the pass should have been a completion.

That's part of football, they said, and now it is for Alabama fans as well. They have to get used to Bama on Bama action with almost every NFL game.

What a good problem to have.

