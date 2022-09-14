The Extra Point: How Can Will Anderson Rebound from His Penalty-Filled Game?

Saturday was a strange day for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

The preseason All-American and junior captain of the Crimson Tide was expected to have a huge impact on Alabama's biggest game of the season to date, and while an impact was felt, it wasn't what many were expecting.

Anderson, and Alabama as a whole, looked uncharacteristically undisciplined on the road against Texas, committing 15 penalties over the course of the game. That number was one off the program record, and was enough for the most under a Nick Saban coached team.

Anderson committed three of those penalties himself, in particularly baffling ways. Twice he lined up offsides, one of those times gifted Texas a first down. Additionally he was called for a late hit against the Longhorns when he laid out a ball carrier who stood up after already being called down.

These kinds of mental mistakes are typically the ones Anderson calls out his teammates for making, not the ones he makes himself.

Despite the mental errors, Anderson's game from a statistical standpoint was not bad by any means. He recorded five total tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage, and he came up with the massive sack with under two minutes to play to force Texas to kick a field goal.

If Alabama is to return to championship form this season, it has to be locked in mentally to avoid careless mistakes, and that starts with Anderson. Fans will get a chance to see if the team has eliminated some of those mental mistakes against a lesser opponent Saturday as the Crimson Tide takes on UL-Monroe in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

