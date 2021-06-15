The Extra Point: Has Jerry Jeudy Turned a Corner with the Broncos?

After having trouble with dropped passes during rookie year, the word out of Denver is he's now catching everything thrown his direction

The buzz around the Denver Broncos is that Jerry Jeudy looked like a different player during recent OTAs, and all in a good way.

Per Mile High Huddle, the 2020 first-round draft pick out of Alabama was plagued by drops during his rookie year, which came to a head in a Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. After five drops, some even began to question whether or not Jeudy was putting in the basic work of a sure-handed NFL receiver.

In Week 17, Jeudy bounced back spectacularly, registering five grabs for 140 yards and an eye-catching 92-yard touchdown that gave Broncos Country a glimpse of his mouth-watering potential. Head coach Vic Fangio referenced the importance of that pivotal fork in the emotional road moment, and how his receiver has emerged better for it.

“I thought it was going to be a defining moment in his career and how he played the following week,” Fangio recalled. “Then in our last game, he had a very good game and caught a bunch of balls for a bunch of yards. I think that was a very defining moment in his career.”

“I see a more focused and more diligent receiver on the details,” Fangio said. “He knows he can’t slack. I see a much more mature guy right now.”

Heading into year two, the explosive receiver believes he can build on his formative rookie year, and as always, he remains fully focused on developing his famous route-running ability.

“Being that this is my second year, you just know the plays,” Jeudy said. “You know the tempo of the plays and the timing of the plays. That really helps you on the timing of your route-running, knowing what to do and what not to do because of how familiar I am with the plays. It really helps me a lot on becoming a better route-runner and knowing the timing of the plays."

The Extra Point is a regular weekday feature on BamaCentral+, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation parters. Other recent segments include:

What to Expect from Year 2 of Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL

Henry Ruggs III 'Ready to Assume a Bigger Role' With Raiders

Nick Saban Played an Important Part of the Julio Jones Trade

Five People Who Should be Thrilled with the Julio Jones Trade

Can the Bears have Eddie Jackson be Eddie Jackson again?

Raiders Expect Big Things From Crimson Tide Backfield

Julio Jones Already Making Waves with Titans