Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Women's Basketball's Third Round WNIT Game

The Crimson Tide continues to make a stellar postseason run.

Alabama women's basketball began playing its best ball of the season in February. The Crimson Tide won four of its last six games entering the SEC Tournament, and had finally cleaned up a lot of sloppy play from the middle of the SEC schedule.

Alabama is now riding a lot of momentum in the WNIT following its quarterfinal run in the SEC Tournament.

While the team failed to receive an NCAA Tournament bid, head coach Kristy Curry's squad has not backed down from the opportunity to play more games and extend its season.

The WNIT invites 64 teams, unlike its men's basketball counterpart which invites 32. Alabama previously won its first two games in the WNIT on the road, winning at Troy in the first round and winning at Tulane on Monday, avenging a loss to the Green Wave from back before conference play began. 

In the third round, or Sweet Sixteen as you could call it, Alabama will face another familiar opponent in the Houston Cougars, this time hosting the tournament game. The Cougars played inside Coleman Coliseum once already this season, where Alabama earned a 77-67 victory back on Dec. 3. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the first meeting, senior Megan Abrams led Alabama with 23 points, while All-SEC second team selection Brittany Davis added 17 of her own.

Alabama's defense held Houston to just 10 points in the second quarter while Alabama scored 23, which was the major run that put the Crimson Tide ahead to pull away with the victory.

For Alabama to advance to the WNIT quarterfinals, interior defense and shooting will be key, as those areas that have caused Alabama trouble when unsuccessful have been vital to this current tournament run. 

The Crimson Tide and the Cougars will tip-off Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum, and will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral’s Blake Byler and Clayton Connick discuss the potential roster changes for the Alabama basketball team. 

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Women's Basketball's Third Round WNIT Game

Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young reacts after a defensive play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 75-68.
Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young (2) and Auburn guard Sania Wells (2) scramble after the ball during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Brittany Davis (23) goes up for a shot against Georgia in the SEC Tournament
Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (12) celebrates with guard Hannah Barber (5) after Cruce hit a 3-point against Auburn in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Draft Storylines Stemming from Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft Conference Call

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) catches a touchdown pass after beating Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) at Kyle Field.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Who is the Best Player Alabama Will Face in 2022?

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Noah Gurley, 2022 NCAA Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball 2022-23 Roster Outlook

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
DT-Jarran-Reed-WFT-Getty-1 (1)
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2022

By Blake Byler16 hours ago
USATSI_17923494
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: A Way-Too-Early Discussion of Alabama Basketball's Roster Changes

By Clay Miller22 hours ago
031922_WSB_Kentucky_KG1940
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Ranked No. 4

By Katie WindhamMar 22, 2022
Javion Cohen and JC Latham
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Breaking Down Tackle Competition for Alabama Football

By Katie WindhamMar 22, 2022
Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Set to Host Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen This Weekend

By Tony TsoukalasMar 22, 2022