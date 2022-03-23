Alabama women's basketball began playing its best ball of the season in February. The Crimson Tide won four of its last six games entering the SEC Tournament, and had finally cleaned up a lot of sloppy play from the middle of the SEC schedule.

Alabama is now riding a lot of momentum in the WNIT following its quarterfinal run in the SEC Tournament.

While the team failed to receive an NCAA Tournament bid, head coach Kristy Curry's squad has not backed down from the opportunity to play more games and extend its season.

The WNIT invites 64 teams, unlike its men's basketball counterpart which invites 32. Alabama previously won its first two games in the WNIT on the road, winning at Troy in the first round and winning at Tulane on Monday, avenging a loss to the Green Wave from back before conference play began.

In the third round, or Sweet Sixteen as you could call it, Alabama will face another familiar opponent in the Houston Cougars, this time hosting the tournament game. The Cougars played inside Coleman Coliseum once already this season, where Alabama earned a 77-67 victory back on Dec. 3.

In the first meeting, senior Megan Abrams led Alabama with 23 points, while All-SEC second team selection Brittany Davis added 17 of her own.

Alabama's defense held Houston to just 10 points in the second quarter while Alabama scored 23, which was the major run that put the Crimson Tide ahead to pull away with the victory.

For Alabama to advance to the WNIT quarterfinals, interior defense and shooting will be key, as those areas that have caused Alabama trouble when unsuccessful have been vital to this current tournament run.

The Crimson Tide and the Cougars will tip-off Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum, and will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Women's Basketball's Third Round WNIT Game