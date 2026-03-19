Printable 2026 Women's NIT Bracket, Schedule & Score Updates

The 48-team field for the WNIT was announced last Sunday, giving us some more tournament hoops to watch this month.

Below is everything you’ll need to follow the tournament.

Printable WNIT Bracket

You can print out a bracket from the official NIT website right here.

@NCAA

WNIT Teams

Automatic Bids

Abilene Christian (23-10) - WAC

Alcorn State (17-13) - SWAC

Florida International (20-11) - Conference USA

Lamar (20-10) - Southland Conference

Mercyhurst (15-16) - NEC

Montana State (25-7) - Big Sky

Radford (22-12) - Big South

Maryland Eastern Shore (19-14) - MEAC

Youngstown State (24-9) - Horizon League

At-Large Bids

Air Force (16-18) - Mountain West

Arkansas State (24-9) - Sun Belt

Army (24-7) - Patriot League

Austin Peay (19-13) - ASUN

Binghamton (19-12) - America East

Bradley (20-12) - Missouri Valley

Cleveland State (24-9) - Horizon League

Drexel (21-10) - CAA

Florida Gulf Coast (16-15) - ASUN

George Washington (15-17) - Atlantic 10

Illinois State (20-13) - Missouri Valley

La Salle (18-13) - Atlantic 10

Lehigh (17-14) - Patriot League

Loyola Chicago (14-17) - Atlantic 10

Marshall (23-9) - Sun Belt

Merrimack (19-12) - MAAC

Middle Tennessee State (16-15) - Conference USA

Monmouth (20-11) - CAA

Morehead State (18-14) - OVC

NJIT (18-12) - America East

Norfolk State (18-14) - MEAC

Northern Colorado (22-10) - Big Sky

Ohio (18-13) - MAC

Pepperdine (19-12) - WCC

Portland (18-14) - WCC

Purdue Fort Wayne (20-13) - Horizon League

Sam Houston (18-12) - Conference USA

San Francisco (18-14) - WCC

South Alabama (16-18) - Sun Belt

South Dakota (23-9) - Summit League

Southern Indiana (21-10) - OVC

Southern Utah (19-12) - WAC

St. Bonaventure (16-15) - Atlantic 10

Stetson (20-11) - ASUN

UC Davis (23-10) - Big West

UMBC (16-14) - America East

Utah Valley (16-14) - WAC

UTRGV (20-13) - Southland

Wake Forest (14-17) - ACC

WNIT Schedule

Round Date(s) Round 1 March 19-21 Round 2 March 22-24 Super 16 March 25-27 Great 8 March 28-30 Fab 4 March 31-April 1 Championship April 4

How to Watch the WNIT

ESPN+ will be your home for the early round games and quarterfinals. The semifinals will be shown on ESPNU and the championship game will be on ESPN2.

More College Basketball From Sports Illustrated