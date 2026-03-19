Printable 2026 Women's NIT Bracket, Schedule & Score Updates
The 48-team field for the WNIT was announced last Sunday, giving us some more tournament hoops to watch this month.
Below is everything you’ll need to follow the tournament.
Printable WNIT Bracket
You can print out a bracket from the official NIT website right here.
WNIT Teams
Automatic Bids
Abilene Christian (23-10) - WAC
Alcorn State (17-13) - SWAC
Florida International (20-11) - Conference USA
Lamar (20-10) - Southland Conference
Mercyhurst (15-16) - NEC
Montana State (25-7) - Big Sky
Radford (22-12) - Big South
Maryland Eastern Shore (19-14) - MEAC
Youngstown State (24-9) - Horizon League
At-Large Bids
Air Force (16-18) - Mountain West
Arkansas State (24-9) - Sun Belt
Army (24-7) - Patriot League
Austin Peay (19-13) - ASUN
Binghamton (19-12) - America East
Bradley (20-12) - Missouri Valley
Cleveland State (24-9) - Horizon League
Drexel (21-10) - CAA
Florida Gulf Coast (16-15) - ASUN
George Washington (15-17) - Atlantic 10
Illinois State (20-13) - Missouri Valley
La Salle (18-13) - Atlantic 10
Lehigh (17-14) - Patriot League
Loyola Chicago (14-17) - Atlantic 10
Marshall (23-9) - Sun Belt
Merrimack (19-12) - MAAC
Middle Tennessee State (16-15) - Conference USA
Monmouth (20-11) - CAA
Morehead State (18-14) - OVC
NJIT (18-12) - America East
Norfolk State (18-14) - MEAC
Northern Colorado (22-10) - Big Sky
Ohio (18-13) - MAC
Pepperdine (19-12) - WCC
Portland (18-14) - WCC
Purdue Fort Wayne (20-13) - Horizon League
Sam Houston (18-12) - Conference USA
San Francisco (18-14) - WCC
South Alabama (16-18) - Sun Belt
South Dakota (23-9) - Summit League
Southern Indiana (21-10) - OVC
Southern Utah (19-12) - WAC
St. Bonaventure (16-15) - Atlantic 10
Stetson (20-11) - ASUN
UC Davis (23-10) - Big West
UMBC (16-14) - America East
Utah Valley (16-14) - WAC
UTRGV (20-13) - Southland
Wake Forest (14-17) - ACC
WNIT Schedule
Round
Date(s)
Round 1
March 19-21
Round 2
March 22-24
Super 16
March 25-27
Great 8
March 28-30
Fab 4
March 31-April 1
Championship
April 4
How to Watch the WNIT
ESPN+ will be your home for the early round games and quarterfinals. The semifinals will be shown on ESPNU and the championship game will be on ESPN2.
More College Basketball From Sports Illustrated
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt