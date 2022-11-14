The Extra Point: Recapping Alabama Athletics' Big Weekend

It was a busy weekend for Alabama athletics with multiple sports competing in important games, albeit all of them in different stages of the season.

On Friday night, the Alabama soccer team began their journey in the NCAA Tournament with an opening round thumping of Jackson State, 9-0.

The Crimson Tide secured a commanding lead early, scoring three goals in the first 25 minutes which allowed them to rest many of their starters and giving their reserves valuable experience. They would tack on six goals in the second half giving them a lot of momentum as they head into the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

Up next, they'll face the No. 8 seed Portland Pilots on Friday in Tuscaloosa, and with the No. 4 and 5 seeds losing in the first round, the path for a deep run is set up well for the Crimson Tide.

Also on Friday night, the Alabama men's basketball team played and won their second game of the season, beating Liberty, 95-59. It's been a promising start on the hardwood after a disappointing exit from March Madness earlier this season.

The Crimson Tide knew they would have a lot of newcomers playing big minutes this season and thus far both the freshman class and transfers have been impressive.

Freshman phenom Brandon Miller has led the way averaging a double-double with 17 points per game and almost 11 rebounds along with Ohio transfer Mark Sears who had a game-high 22 points against Liberty.

Finally, on a chilly Saturday afternoon, the Alabama football team rebounded from their devastating loss to LSU, and pulled out a gutsy win on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels, 30-24.

It certainly wasn't the prettiest win but the Crimson Tide showed a lot of heart on both sides of the ball and the defense was able to come up with a big stop late to secure the victory.

Now sitting at 8-2, Alabama will look to close out the season strong by winning their last two games which includes the all-important Iron Bowl.

It's an exciting time in the world of Alabama athletics and with games still upcoming for all of the sports mentioned, the Crimson Tide will hope to have more weekends like this one.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss the success of Alabama athletics this past weekend.

