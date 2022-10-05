The Extra Point: What is Alabama's Toughest Remaining Game?

When looking at Alabama's 2022 schedule in the offseason, many circled Arkansas as a game that would give the Crimson Tide a lot of issues.

This past weekend Alabama passed that test, defeating the Razorbacks 49-26 in Fayetteville. Now, Alabama turns its attention to Texas A&M. While the matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide had much preseason hype, the lackluster play from Texas A&M the past few weeks has made it seem less likely that it's the toughest remaining game for Alabama, specifically at home.

After Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide's schedule features four straight ranked teams, with three of those games being on the road. Road games are notoriously difficult in the SEC, so it is likely that one of those games will be Alabama's most difficult moving forward.

No. 8 Tennessee has made it without a loss thus far, as has No. 9 Ole Miss.

Tennessee has looked like one of the better offenses in the country, led by star quarterback Hendon Hooker. If the Volunteers can get past LSU this weekend, that sets up a potential matchup of undefeated teams on Rocky Top, and Neyland Stadium is sure to be rocking.

Ole Miss has a history of giving Alabama trouble in Oxford, including a 63-48 shootout in 2020. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin coaches the Rebels, and will be eager to give Alabama everything it can handle.

No. 25 LSU sits at 4-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming in week one against Florida State. The Tigers have had a few down years in a row, but first-year head coach Brian Kelly and transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels have begun to turn things around in the Bayou, and if they keep winning you could see an Alabama-LSU matchup in Baton Rouge that rivals these schools' heavyweight bouts of the 2010's.

