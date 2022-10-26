The Extra Point: What Should Fans Expect From Brandon Miller?

Alabama basketball fans have had a lot of things to get excited about over the offseason, and Brandon Miller has no doubt been the primary one.

Miller, a five-star recruit from Tennessee, is the top member of Alabama's No. 3 ranked incoming recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Throughout the summer, fans have slowly been exposed to the type of talent that Miller will bring to Alabama this season. In July, Alabama held an open practice where Miller was a standout, scoring over 30 points. Later on in August, Alabama took a tour overseas and played multiple international teams in Europe. Miller was the Crimson Tide's leading scorer on the tour, averaging 22 points per game across three contests.

Even this month, Alabama traveled to Forth Worth, Texas to play TCU in a secret scrimmage. Miller scored 33 points in the scrimmage, leading Alabama in scoring.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has gone on record saying that Miller is the most talented offensive player he's ever had at Alabama.

Miller will have to shoulder a large load offensively this season with only four players returning for the Crimson Tide that played for them a season ago. Of those four, Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 13.8 points per game last year, won't return until at least December while rehabbing a knee injury.

Because of the lack of returning production, there is plenty of room for Miller to carve out a role for himself as one of, if not the top scorer on the Alabama roster this season.

Time will tell, as Alabama opens its basketball season in just under two weeks.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss what expectations Alabama fans should have for Brandon Miller this season.

