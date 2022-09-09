The Extra Point: Who Will Be Alabama's Impact Receiver This Year?

With plenty of new faces in the Alabama receiving room this season, the Tide are looking for that one special player to take control of the room.

Last week at Utah State, there were 11 total players that caught a pass, with Traeshon Holden, Kobe Prentice, and Jermaine Burton all having five catches. Burton and Holden both has two touchdowns in the 55-0 win.

Holden is a junior who had a quiet 2021 season, catching 21 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. He is one of the players who has been waiting for the opportunity to breakout, and this year could be it for the Florida native.

Burton is a junior transfer from Georgia and one of the biggest transfer portal names this past offseason. He had 26 catches and around 500 yards to go with 5 touchdowns last season with Stetson Bennett IV throwing to him. With the Heisman winner Bryce Young throwing to him, he could be set for a big season in the crimson and white.

With both players potentially becoming the number one receiver for Alabama this season, that means that the defense can only prioritize one of them, leaving the other to reap the rewards of playing against a number two corner.

Other names to look out for this season in the receiving room are freshman Kobe Prentice, one of the surprises of the now infamous Nick Saban depth chart reveal, and Tyler Harrell, and transfer from Louisville who has yet to see the field due to injury.

With a tougher game against Texas coming up this weekend, the Tide will be looking at those names and seeing who can separate themselves from the pack and takeover the crowded receiver room.