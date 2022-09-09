Skip to main content
The Extra Point: Who Will Be Alabama's Impact Receiver This Year?

The Extra Point: Who Will Be Alabama's Impact Receiver This Year?

With plenty of receiver depth on this year's roster, it will be interesting to see who takes over the position this year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With plenty of new faces in the Alabama receiving room this season, the Tide are looking for that one special player to take control of the room.

Last week at Utah State, there were 11 total players that caught a pass, with Traeshon Holden, Kobe Prentice, and Jermaine Burton all having five catches. Burton and Holden both has two touchdowns in the 55-0 win.

Holden is a junior who had a quiet 2021 season, catching 21 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. He is one of the players who has been waiting for the opportunity to breakout, and this year could be it for the Florida native.

Burton is a junior transfer from Georgia and one of the biggest transfer portal names this past offseason. He had 26 catches and around 500 yards to go with 5 touchdowns last season with Stetson Bennett IV throwing to him. With the Heisman winner Bryce Young throwing to him, he could be set for a big season in the crimson and white. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With both players potentially becoming the number one receiver for Alabama this season, that means that the defense can only prioritize one of them, leaving the other to reap the rewards of playing against a number two corner.

Other names to look out for this season in the receiving room are  freshman Kobe Prentice, one of the surprises of the now infamous Nick Saban depth chart reveal, and Tyler Harrell, and transfer from Louisville who has yet to see the field due to injury. 

With a tougher game against Texas coming up this weekend, the Tide will be looking at those names and seeing who can separate themselves from the pack and takeover the crowded receiver room.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Bam.jfif
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Alabama vs. Texas

By Mason Smith
Mark Ingram II scores a touchdown against Texas in the 2009 national championship
History

Say What You Will About Texas, it has a Winning Record Against Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban leads Alabama at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Finally Discusses the Elephant in the Room Regarding Texas: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Can Anyone Roll the Tide? SI cover, Sept. 9, 2013, Christion Jones
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 9, 2022

By Clay Miller
Nick Saban, 2022 A-Day Game
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Breaks Down Team Growth, Importance of Power 5 Regular-Season Games

By Joey Blackwell
General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 4 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh
Matt Pittman, Meat Church BBQ
All Things Bama

Which is Better, Alabama or Texas Barbecue?

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns quarterback (10) Vince Young celebrates after defeating the Southern California Trojans 41-38 in the 2006 Rose Bowl Game to win the national championship. in Pasadena, California.
History

Texas Has Always Been Long on Rivalries, But Not With Championships

By Christopher Walsh